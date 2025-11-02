Forget Sportbikes: 2026 Is All About Adventure Machines

We’ve got nothing against sportbikes. But when the dirt’s calling, the next wave of two-wheel adventure is all about power, range, and just getting lost. From Ducati’s long-haul rally rig to Zero’s silent trailblazers, here are four 2026 adventure motorcycles we’re looking forward to.

2026 Kawasaki KLE500 ABS Adventure Motorcycle

Price: ~$6,599 USD (estimated)

Release date: Early 2026

Kawasaki

Kawasaki’s bringing back a nameplate we didn’t realize we missed. The all-new KLE500 returns with true dual-sport DNA, powered by a 451cc parallel twin that’s light on weight and big on versatility. Designed to play nice both on tarmac and trail, it packs a tall rally-style front cowl, 21/17-inch wire wheels, and adjustable KYB suspension. The switchable ABS adds a welcome touch for off-roaders who actually like to slide, while the trellis frame keeps things nimble. After years of adventure dominance from European rivals, Kawasaki’s finally back in the game (and looking sharp).

2026 Yamaha Tenere 700 World Raid Motorcycle

Price: TBA (no confirmed U.S. pricing yet)

Release date: Expected 2026 launch in Europe; no U.S. release announced

Yamaha

If Yamaha’s Tenere 700 is a modern-day classic, the World Raid takes that reputation global. Purpose-built for riders heading off the pavement, it runs Yamaha’s proven 689cc CP2 twin and brings a suite of tech: a six-axis IMU, electronic traction and slide control, and long-travel KYB suspension. Twin fuel tanks stretch range for days, while an Öhlins steering damper keeps the front end planted through the rough stuff. A true middleweight explorer for serious travelers…just don’t expect to see it in US showrooms anytime soon.

2026 Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally Motorcycle

Price: Starting at ~$31,995 USD

Release date: Arriving in dealerships around March 2026

Ducati

Leave it to Ducati to make a long-distance adventure bike feel like a grand tourer with dirt in its veins. The Multistrada V4 Rally takes the brand’s 170-hp Granturismo engine and pairs it with adaptive suspension, radar-assisted cruise control, and a massive 8-gallon tank for serious range. It’s smoother, smarter, and tougher than ever with extended travel for rough roads and all the electronic aids you could ask for. Ducati might’ve built it for the world’s far corners, but it’s equally at home devouring alpine passes or long desert stretches.

2026 Zero XE & XB Electric Motorcycles

Price: XB from ~$4,395 USD / XE from ~$6,495 USD

Release date: Deliveries begin Summer–Fall 2025; wider availability by Fall 2025

Zero

Zero’s new XE and XB models prove the electric bike future of dirt riding doesn’t have to be dull. Compact, quiet, and ready to go, both use permanent magnet motors with adjustable suspension and forged aluminum frames for real-world toughness. The lighter XB tops out at 50 mph with a 40-mile range, while the XE ups that to around 65 miles and more torque for steeper climbs. Twin LED headlights and color displays bring modern polish, but it’s the instant torque that’ll keep you happy. No gas, no noise. Just trail.