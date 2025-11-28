PUMA X BMW M Motorsport Drops a Glow-in-the-Dark Art Capsule

Collabs between performance brands and artists usually land somewhere between hype and heritage. But BMW has been playing this game longer than most. The Art Car program goes back to the ’70s, handing race machines to boundary-pushing creatives and letting them reinterpret speed as culture. One of the most memorable modern voices in that lineup is Chinese multimedia artist Cao Fei, whose AR-driven, digital-meets-physical Art Car #18 reshaped what an “art car” could even be.

Related – Puma X Porsche Collection: From the Racetrack to the Hardwood

BMW

Now that same energy shows up in a new PUMA x BMW M Motorsport capsule, unveiled at the M Festival in Chengdu. The five-piece collection pulls directly from Fei’s virtual-world aesthetic: tech-inspired graphics, AR-style motifs, and glow-in-the-dark hits that echo the way her BMW M6 GT3 blended tangible machine with digital spirit. It’s wearable art built on motorsport foundations, but filtered through China’s fast-moving tech landscape.

BMW

The lineup keeps it tight: a cap, tee, hoodie, jacket, and a pair of statement sneakers, all priced for collectors and Motorsport loyalists who want something exclusive without going full high-fashion flex. And because it’s a proper BMW Lifestyle drop, it’s available globally, not just for those who caught the reveal in Chengdu. Glow-in-the-dark elements, AR-style prints, motorsport heritage, it’s the kind of crossover that feels inevitable now, but only works when a genuine artist like Cao Fei is steering the concept. Check out the collection here.