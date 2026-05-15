BMW Motorrad Vision K18 Turns the Inline-Six Into Sculpture

BMW has always treated the inline-six as more than just an engine, and the new BMW Motorrad Vision K18 leans hard into that idea. Revealed at the 2026 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este on Lake Como, the one-off concept is a long, low, aircraft-inspired vision bike built around a 1,800 cc inline six-cylinder, with its stretched flyline taking cues from high-speed machines like the Concorde. The details go full theatre without losing the mechanical point: six intakes, six tailpipes, six LED headlights, hand-formed aluminum bodywork, forged carbon, hydraulically lowerable suspension, and a “Heat of Speed” visual theme meant to make the engine’s force feel almost visible. It’s not a production bike, but more like BMW Motorrad sketching out what big-engine luxury touring could feel like when speed, sculpture, and emotion take over — the same kind of future-facing design energy we saw in the wild BMW Apollo Streamliner Concept, only this time filtered through BMW’s own inline-six heritage.