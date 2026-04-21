Electric bikes usually lean quiet and anonymous. This one doesn’t. In collaboration with DAB Motors, BRABUS brings its signature design language (carbon fiber, sharp contrasts, and a more deliberate sense of presence) to a stripped-back urban platform that already prioritizes minimalism. The result is less about reinventing the commuter and more about reframing it: from something purely functional to something you actually notice. The range-topping URBAN E, along with its limited FIRST EDITION variants, pushes that further with bold finishes typically reserved for BRABUS cars (or 1200-hp BRABUS boats and insane RVs, no less), turning what’s usually a quiet category into something more expressive. There’s meaningful performance underneath—up to 37 hp and 475 Nm of torque—but it’s the design-led approach that stands out, suggesting there’s still room for personality in a segment that often plays it safe. Debuting at Milan Design Week, the limited FIRST EDITION is priced at €32,500 (about $35,000 USD), according to the website.

DAB 1A BRABUS

BRABUS URBAN E FIRST EDITION in Fusion Red

BRABUS URBAN E

BRABUS URBAN E FIRST EDITION in Fusion Red