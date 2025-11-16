Porsche’s Heaviest 911 Ever (Somehow) Feels the Most Alive

There was a time not so long ago, when electrification of any sort in the automotive realm conjured images of golf carts, or at best, the sort of econobox that only some granola-crunching enviro-warrior could get excited about. A hybrid enthusiast car? Yeah, right!

But then a funny thing happened. Those little electric motors started showing up in all sorts of places, often nestled between the engine and transmission of performance machines, effectively adding both efficiency and power, while making the car more responsive. Sorcery!

And yet despite that – and despite Porsche already proving that their electric Taycan is exhilarating on a race track or the road, we approached the new 911 Turbo S with a mix of cautious optimism and a bit of sadness. The mighty 911 Turbo S has added the extra pounds of a big battery pack and an electric motor. <sigh>

The Porsche 911 Turbo S T-Hybrid Still Has the Looks

A Porsche should provoke an emotional response from anyone who comes near it. That’s the job of a sports car – to quicken the pulse and cause excitement. And before firing up the engine, this Turbo S is sure to set enthusiast hearts aflutter because it still looks like a 911 Turbo with those broad, flexed haunches adorned with gaping intakes to feed the engine’s breathing needs.

Of course, there’s also that big wing on the back; an iconic element of this model’s design since the 911 Turbo was called the 930 a half century ago. The T-Hybrid script on the lower doors, and the vertically-slatted front intakes are the only real visual giveaways to this automotive legend’s new hybrid internals.

Dapper Inside, Too

The 911 Turbo’s interior might have continued on its evolutionary course to make it increasingly luxurious, but it’s still a driver’s cockpit, it just happens to wrapped in decadent materials. There are more screens now than before with the 911 finally getting the all-digital gauge display that originated in the Taycan before working through the rest of the model line-up. Even still, digital or not, it can still be configured to look like the traditional five-dial set-up that the 911 has always had.

The seats are splendidly comfortable, yet properly bolstered to hold their occupants in place during G-loading manoeuvres.

Still a Driver’s Car… Still a Porsche

Let’s address the biggest concern head-on. Yes, the new 911 Turbo S is heavier than before – a not insignificant 85 kg (187 lbs), bringing it up to 1,737 kg (3,800 lbs.). It’s no frisky lightweight, but then, the 911 Turbo has been evolving into a continent-strafing, ultra-high-speed grand touring machine for decades. Buyers looking for lighter, track-ready cars should be considering a GT3 or GT4.

The 911 Turbo S maintains its authentic and visceral soundtrack, growling fiercely within the cabin, but roaring ferociously outside it with all the systems set to optimize a track setting.

Even still, the added mass is situated relatively low in the car, and Porsche has worked hard at removing weight, particularly from aft of the rear wheels, where it can be better felt. The stainless-steel exhaust system from last year’s model has been replaced with an all-new titanium set up that reduces weight, yet still delivers a magically gruff bellow.

The Powertrain Makes the Weight a Non-Issue

Engine: 3.6L twin-turbo flat-six + electric motor

3.6L twin-turbo flat-six + electric motor Total Output: 701 hp

Torque: 590 lb-ft

0–100 km/h (0–62 mph): 2.5 seconds

Top Speed: ~ 330 km/h (205 mph)

~ (205 mph) Transmission: 8-speed PDK dual-clutch

8-speed PDK dual-clutch Drivetrain: AWD with electrified four-wheel steering

Truthfully, a few kilos added or subtracted here or there make little-to-no difference considering the powertrain now dispenses with 701 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. That’s an extra 61 ponies this year, but what’s wilder is the peak torque arriving at 2,300 rpms and not tapering off until 6,000 rpms. That kind of torque curve (torque plain seems more apt here), should deliver a huge shove in the back whenever the driver summons it, and it does.

Electric Assist = Zero Hesitation

The real magic is the way the little electric motor fitted between the engine and transaxle, and the electrified pair of turbos completely eliminate any sort of hesitation or delay. Simply think about accelerating, and by barely pressing a toe down, the Turbo S is rocketing toward the horizon like it’s been kicked by God’s own boot. The basics of the 3.6 L flat-six are essentially the same as the 911 GTS T-Hybrid, but the pair of turbos (the GTS only gets one), are slightly smaller in the Turbo S, helping them spin faster.

The new Porsche 911 Turbo S improves upon the previous generation in every appreciable performance metric.

The new 911 Turbo S will reach 100 km/h in 2.5 official seconds, which is 0.2 quicker than before, but here again, the numbers on the page do a disservice to the astonishing and immediate way this car builds steam. The carbon ceramic brakes would be overkill on a machine twice the size and weight, so they make short work of halting the Porsche.

Hybrid Urgency, But Still Pure Porsche Sound

All of the above can apply to a good, sporty electric car too. But the 911 Turbo S maintains its authentic and visceral soundtrack, growling fiercely within the cabin, but roaring ferociously outside it with all the systems set to optimize a track setting. Those settings can also transform the 911 Turbo S from a comfortable cruiser to a neck-straining track weapon capable of snapping of lap-after-lap at such wild, yet controllable speeds, that it makes even a mere mortal driver feel like a superhero.

Its handling is quick too, thanks to the electrified four-wheel steering that adds nimbleness to the Porsche. But in the hands of skilled drivers, the Turbo S can turn into the sort of hooligan machine that leaves driver and passenger hooting with joy, mid-way through a lurid, beautifully-controlled slide.

Takeaway

The new Porsche 911 Turbo S improves upon the previous generation in every appreciable performance metric. And although the immediacy and smoothness with which it can deliver such a colossally violent amount of power, and the quickness and responsiveness of the steering and brakes, keep it unmistakably a driver’s car. It makes sense, too, since the 911 Turbo S is unquestionably a Porsche.