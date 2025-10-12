2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Review: A Smarter, Sharper Everyday EV

The 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 entered its fourth model year with thoughtful updates that make an already standout electric crossover even more compelling. Known for its edgy styling, rapid charging capability, and roomy interior, the Ioniq 5 now offers more range and the most important update of all, a rear-window wiper. This minor detail was the main criticism about the model when it first hit our market a few seasons ago, but as of 2025, Ioniq 5 owners can now see through the back of their vehicle.

Performance and Driving Impressions: A Fun, Capable, and Practical EV

Vincent Aubé

The Ioniq 5 is built on Hyundai’s E-GMP electric platform and offers both rear-wheel-drive (RWD) and all-wheel-drive (AWD) options. The RWD Long Range model now delivers up to 504 km of estimated range (Canada), while dual-motor AWD trims put down up to 320 horsepower and 446 ft-lb of torque — more than enough for spirited driving and confident highway merging.

It may not be the cheapest, but few EVs make electrification feel as modern, seamless, and stylish as this.

New for 2025 is the Ioniq 5 XRT, a rugged variant with slightly raised suspension, chunkier tires, and off-road-inspired styling. While not a full off-roader, the XRT adds visual edge and capability for light trails or winter conditions. It’s just too bad Canadians don’t have access to this new trim, because the enhancements are convincing enough to consider switching to this “rugged” option.

Vincent Aubé

Ride quality remains one of the Ioniq 5’s strengths — smooth, composed, and quiet. The low center of gravity from the underfloor battery helps it feel stable in corners, though it’s tuned more for comfort than sport. For everyday driving, the Ioniq 5 (especially with AWD) is a great daily-driving machine. In other words, 95 % of the time, you won’t need anything other than this practical EV.

Related – The NPX1 Concept Previews IONIQ 5 N Tuning Opportunities

Interior: Cabin Flexibility at Its Best?

Vincent Aubé

Since its arrival on the market, the Ioniq 5 has demonstrated why EVs are a different breed of cars. Step inside and it’s clear the Ioniq 5 was designed from the ground up as an EV. The flat floor, sliding center console, and minimalist dashboard are all visual clues to this cabin’s flexibility and spaciousness. The Ioniq 5 is surprisingly spacious for its small size. Material quality is solid across all trims, although there is plastic on hard-to-reach panels inside. We did appreciate premium options like ambient lighting, heated/ventilated seats, and this panoramic glass roof.

Vincent Aubé

The dual 12.3-inch screens house a crisp digital gauge cluster and infotainment system. It has now been updated with native wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Rear passengers get excellent legroom, and certain trims offer sliding and reclining rear seats for added flexibility.

Cargo space is decent, though not class-leading. The frunk is more of a glove box than a practical storage area, but at least it’s there, unlike some models from GM, Toyota, and Subaru, to name just these three brands.

Takeaway







































Pros Long-range RWD model with up to 504 km

Spacious, flexible cabin with flat floor

Standard tech and safety features Cons Price climbs quickly with higher trims

Limited frunk space

Some desirable features limited to top trims

At this point, the 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 is still relying on a winning formula. With this unique design, a lot of technology content inside and out, and even strong performance daily, the Ioniq 5 remains one of the strongest EVs in its segment. With more range and that extra wiper on the rear window, it’s even better than last year’s model.

Vincent Aubé

With this 2025 refresh, Hyundai fine-tunes the Ioniq 5 into one of the most balanced and fun-to-drive EVs in its class. Whether it’s daily commuting, road tripping, or weekend exploring, this electric crossover hits the sweet spot between form and function. It may not be the cheapest, but few EVs make electrification feel as modern, seamless, and stylish as this. And let’s not forget the fact that the Ioniq 5 is a great car for everyday use, especially with this third wiper.