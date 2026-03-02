The Fastest Subaru Isn’t a WRX Anymore

For more than two decades, if you wanted the quickest Subaru you could buy, you walked straight past the Outbacks and Foresters and pointed at the one with the hood scoop. WRX. Turbocharged boxer. Six-speed manual. Rally-bred attitude. That was the formula. Well, not anymore.

With 375 horsepower and dual-motor all-wheel drive, the new Subaru Trailseeker EV quietly rewrites that hierarchy. It’ll sprint to 60 mph in the mid-four-second range, making it quicker than the 2026 WRX’s 271-horsepower, 2.4-litre turbocharged boxer sedan. But numbers only tell part of the story. In our first drive, the Trailseeker didn’t just feel quick it felt relentlessly smooth, delivering a clean, uninterrupted surge of acceleration that builds without drama yet piles on speed faster than expected. The WRX still does its thing the old-fashioned way (boost building, revs climbing, a manual gearbox rowing through six ratios), but in a straight line, the electric crossover now has the edge. That’s a sentence that would’ve sounded ridiculous a decade ago.

2026 WRX (Subaru)

To be clear, the 2026 WRX remains the spiritual heart of Subaru performance. It starts at $32,495 MSRP in the U.S., still offers a proper 6-speed manual on most trims, and wears its heritage proudly — that hood scoop, red WRX badges, summer tires, and unmistakable boxer rumble. It’s the affordable, rally-inspired sports sedan that built Subaru’s enthusiast following in North America. Even now, adjusted for inflation, it’s remarkably close in price to the original 2002 model that started it all.

But Performance Has Evolved

2026 Subaru Trailseeker EV (Vincent Aubé)

Spec 2026 WRX (Base) 2026 Trailseeker EV Power 271 hp 375 hp 0–60 mph ~5.5 sec (est.) Mid-4-second range Drivetrain Turbocharged 2.4L Boxer AWD Dual-Motor Electric AWD Transmission 6-speed manual (std.) Single-speed reduction gear

The Trailseeker delivers its speed differently. No turbo lag. No gear changes. Just instant torque from two electric motors feeding all four wheels. It’s quieter, heavier, and visually more subtle than a WRX, but it’s also brutally effective. In typical Subaru fashion, traction is a given. The brand’s all-wheel-drive expertise hasn’t disappeared in the shift to electrons; it’s just been recalibrated. And that’s the bigger story here.

“We sampled both the 20-inch and 18-inch wheel options — the 20s sharpen steering response at the expense of some ride refinement, while the 18s feel better suited to imperfect pavement”

The fastest Subaru no longer makes its power with a turbocharged boxer engine. It doesn’t shout about it with a giant rear wing. It doesn’t require you to master a clutch pedal. Instead, it blends crossover practicality with acceleration that would’ve embarrassed yesterday’s sports sedans.

Subaru

Does that mean the WRX is obsolete? Not even close. The WRX still delivers something the EV can’t: mechanical involvement, manual control, and that raw, analog connection enthusiasts crave. But if we’re talking pure, measurable speed, the badge that once defined Subaru performance has been dethroned, at least on paper. Yes, the fastest Subaru isn’t a WRX anymore. It’s an electric crossover.