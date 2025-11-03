The Porsche That Gets (Almost) Everything Just Right

You can rely on Porsche to do a job properly. When the Taycan arrived for the 2020 model year, its performance – not just on the street, but also when plugged into a charger – raised the bar for EVs.

It’s now been updated for 2026, but there’s more to the upgrades than a few front-and-rear styling tweaks (although it has those too). All variants get more power, thanks in part to a new rear-axle motor. There are more energy-dense batteries for up to 175km (35%) more range, as well as 30%-more energy recuperation to recharge them faster when braking from high speeds. And with a wider fast-charging window, the Taycan – already one of the fastest-charging EVs on the market – now charges in around half the time, depending on the conditions. We think an EV that’ll hit 80%-charge in 18 minutes has huge appeal.

A Porsche Taycan for Every Wallet (Well, Almost)

2026 Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo (Graham Heeps)

From the humble-ish entry-level model to the Turbo GT Weissach Package, there are seven main trim levels in the 2026 Taycan range across a price span of more than $100,000. Alongside the sedan, some are also available in the shooting brake body style, badged as Cross Turismo or Sport Turismo.

Grade Body style Price Taycan (RWD)* Sedan US$103,900 Taycan 4* Sedan / Cross Turismo US$108,000 / US$116,000 Taycan Black Edition* Sedan US$120,600 Taycan 4S Sedan / Cross Turismo US$123,700 / US$130,600 C$136,200 / C$143,100 Taycan 4 Black Edition* Sedan US$124,600 Taycan 4S Black Edition Sedan US$138,500 C$152,200 Taycan GTS Sedan / Sport Turismo US$154,200 / US$156,100 C$167,800 / C$170,100 Taycan Turbo Sedan / Cross Turismo US$181,300 / US$184,100 C$197,900 / C$199,900 Taycan Turbo S Sedan / Cross Turismo US$217,500 / US$220,300 C$236,700 / C$238,800 Taycan Turbo GT (with or without Weissach Package) Sedan US$239,400 C$270,700 * Taycan and Taycan 4 not available in Canada

If you plan to use your Taycan for more than the occasional weekend drive then you’ll be looking to find the sweet spot between speed, style, and everyday livability. We think that lies with the GTS.

All Taycans now have air suspension, and the ride quality in our test car was remarkably good for a heavy, low-slung performance car.

The 2026 GTS – available as a sedan or shooting brake – is the mid-range option in more than price terms. With 690 hp, its overboost power output with launch control lies between the popular 4S’s 590 hp and the Turbo’s 871 hp (although the Turbo GT has an astonishing 1,019 hp). The zero to 62mph (100km/h) time is 3.3 sec (4S is 3.7 sec, Turbo is 2.7 sec). The GTS’s battery capacity is the same as the Turbo’s at 105kWh – bigger than the 4S’s – but all three charge equally quickly.

Graham Heeps

The GTS benefits from some desirable standard equipment upgrades over the 4S, too, including 20-inch Turbo S wheels, 18-way adaptive sports seats, a Bose surround-sound system and the track-friendly Sport Chrono package. The big miss from the Turbo and Turbo S are the HD-matrix LED headlights – a US$1,770 / C$2,750 option that was fitted to our Canadian test car as part of the Premium Package (C$7,640).

On the Road in a Taycan GTS Sport Turismo

2026 Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo finished in Ice Grey Metallic for an extra $1000 or so (Graham Heeps)

Power (overboost with Launch Control): 690 hp

690 hp Drivetrain: Dual-motor AWD

Dual-motor AWD Battery Capacity: 105 kWh Performance Battery Plus

105 kWh Performance Battery Plus 0–100 km/h (0–62 mph): 3.3 seconds

3.3 seconds Top Speed: 250 km/h (155 mph)

250 km/h (155 mph) Range (WLTP est.): Up to 575 km (approx. 357 miles)

Up to 575 km (approx. 357 miles) Charging (DC fast): 10%–80% in ~18 minutes (up to 320 kW peak)

How an EV should feel to drive is a key issue for automakers as they begin to electrify their models. It’s here that Porsche scores big, in our opinion, because the Taycan feels like a Porsche that happens to be an EV, rather than an EV that’s badged as a Porsche.

Of course, it doesn’t feel like a 718 Spyder half its weight, but it was surprisingly agile and responsive through the slalom all the same.

It starts with the cabin. Climbing into a Taycan GTS Sport Turismo, you know immediately where you are, from the distinctive steering wheel to the layout of the dials on a screen that’s perfectly visible straight through that wheel, to simple, intuitive controls, to the body-hugging, spectacularly comfortable seats.

Connectivity and infotainment work well. 2026 Taycan gets better Apple CarPlay integration and an optional passenger screen (Graham Heeps)

There’s more good news when you hit the road. All Taycans now have air suspension, and the ride quality in our test car was remarkably good for a heavy, low-slung performance car (and the GTS rides slightly lower than the Cross Turismos), despite its optional, 21-inch RS Spyder Design wheels (US$3,020 / C$3.330 – we’re not sure they’re necessary). There’s some road noise, but nothing you couldn’t live with.

Graham Heeps

Best of all, you’ll find Porsche’s usual on-centre steering feel and confidence-inspiring handling here, too. Of course, it doesn’t feel like a 718 Spyder half its weight, but it was surprisingly agile and responsive through the slalom all the same. And if you want warp-speed straight-line acceleration, then you’ve come to the right place. It’s an EV after all – but a Porsche first.