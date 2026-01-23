The Wilderness trim first appeared on the Subaru Outback in the middle of the pandemic. And if we’re honest, this “adventurous” formula only added a few spices to the one introduced by the same model in the mid-90s. And for 2026, the latest generation of the family wagon on heels is also available as a more rugged utilitarian vehicle.

We got up close with the new 2026 Outback in New York last year. Now, we finally got to drive it out in California, including an off-road course, to see if the new model was as impressive as the first Wilderness in 2022. Here is everything we discovered about the latest Subaru adventure vehicle.

Performance and Driving Impressions: More Agile Off the Beaten Path, But Still a Great Allrounder

Engine: 2.4-litre turbocharged Subaru Boxer four-cylinder

2.4-litre turbocharged Subaru Boxer four-cylinder Output: 260 hp / 277 lb-ft of torque

260 hp / 277 lb-ft of torque Transmission: Lineartronic CVT with simulated gear steps

Lineartronic CVT with simulated gear steps Drivetrain: Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive with dual-mode X-Mode

Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive with dual-mode X-Mode Ground Clearance: 9.5 inches (241 mm)

Despite its tougher look, the Outback Wilderness still drives like a raised wagon rather than a traditional mid-size SUV, and that is excellent news. It still must answer the family’s daily needs, right? New adaptive dampers, increased ride height (+20mm), and all-terrain tires introduce subtle changes, but the overall character remains approachable. Overall, we nailed it down to seven key changes from the outgoing Outback Wilderness.

It’s not meant to replace a hardcore off-roader, but as a versatile, adventure-ready daily driver, the Wilderness continues to make a very strong case.

Ride quality is slightly firmer than other trims, yet still comfortable. Road noise is also well controlled, and steering remains light and predictable, particularly around town. Power comes from the familiar 2.4-liter turbocharged flat-four, producing 260 horsepower and 277 ft-lb of torque. Acceleration feels confident for daily driving, though the CVT becomes more noticeable under hard throttle.

Subaru’s off-road course in Sonoma provided a chance to sample the enhanced X-Mode system. With two selectable modes, the system worked seamlessly over uneven terrain and loose surfaces, requiring minimal driver input. While the tire setup is clearly conservative, it aligns with how most Wilderness models will be used. Those who spend more time off the beaten path should consider a more aggressive tire set, but this move could also prove wrong for those longer drives on pavement.

Interior: A More Discreet Approach

This time around, the new Outback Wilderness looks more toned down inside. The only key takeaway here are those anodized bronze details on the steering wheel and the shifter, while the seats get bronze stitching. For the rest, the Wilderness trim also includes these easy-to-wash seats (some are leather-wrapped in the US) and rubber floor mats in the cabin and cargo area. Also note that beneath the cargo floor is a full-size alloy wheel and tire combo, rather than the usual smaller temporary wheel.

The more rugged model also reminded us of our first test drive of the next-gen 2026 Outback last November: the seats are supportive, visibility is excellent, and the driving position remains one of the best in the category. And there’s more room than in the previous generation. The same goes for the latest infotainment, which is quicker and easier to use. And let’s not forget the HVAC buttons that make it so easy to adjust while on the move.

Takeaway

Pros Exceptional all-weather traction with standard AWD

Comfortable ride and predictable handling

Spacious cabin and highly usable cargo area

Turbo engine is perfect for this trim Cons Aging powertrains and no hybrid option

CVT remains loud under heavy throttle

The Wilderness interior treatment remains very subtle, maybe too subtle

Our first drive suggests the 2026 Subaru Outback Wilderness stays true to its original mission. It adds meaningful upgrades—both inside and out—without compromising the easygoing driving manners that define the Outback name. It’s not meant to replace a hardcore off-roader, but as a versatile, adventure-ready daily driver, the Wilderness continues to make a very strong case.

The 2026 Subaru Outback Wilderness remains a great daily vehicle. With incredible cargo space, great comfort, and a more-than-approachable driveability, it is easy to understand why this adventure trim is so popular in North America. And it continues to impress when pushed a little harder on an off-road course. Throw some true off-road tires on that wagon, and you might even be able to follow your buddy who drives a Jeep Wrangler or a Ford Bronco. It is that good, we promise.