New & Redesigned 2022 Trucks Worth Waiting For

2022 Toyota Tundra

Release date: Late 2021 Segment: Full-size truck Change status: Complete redesign



2022 Tundra TRD Pro. Photo: Toyota

2022 Tundra. Photo: Toyota





2022 Tundra. Photo: Toyota

2022 Tundra. Photo: Toyota







2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro. Photo: Amee Reehal

2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro. Photo: Amee Reehal

2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro. Photo: Amee Reehal Key features: Twin-turbocharged 3.5L V6 engine (409 hp and 479 lb-ft of torque) New looks with all-new headlight design 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system

The big news for the redesigned Tundra is the new iForce Max powertrain for the 2022 model. It adds a twin-turbocharged V6 engine to the lineup and there’s reason to expect a hybrid option at some point. The latest update includes details on the TRD Pro’s suspension setup, which Toyota summarized with the pithy phrase “turning over a new leaf.” This is a clear reference to the fact that the 2022 Tundra TRD Pro doesn’t rely on leaf springs at the rear as the current models do. Photos revealed by Toyota show Fox internal bypass shocks along with rear coil springs. Of course, the new Tundra interior gets a full overhaul also. Here’s a full, exclusive preview of the 2022 Tundra TRD Pro interior. Read our full story – 2022 Toyota Tundra Changes: Here’s What We Know

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning

Release date: Spring 2022 Segment: Full-size truck, electric Change Status: New truck







































Key features: Horsepower: 563-hp Torque: 775 lb.-ft. Towing: 10,000 pounds; Payload: 2,000 pounds

Enter the new 2022 F-150 Lightning — an all-electric version of Ford’s best-selling pickup with ample instant torque (most ever for the F-150), a spacious and convenient front frunk, new tech with over-the-air software updates, a new independent rear suspension, a completely new ultra-strong steel frame, improved towing capacity, and the segment’s largest display screen — all with enough volts to power your neighbour’s house courtesy of Ford Intelligent Backup Power. This modern-era pickup will be Ford’s most torque-loving F150 to date at 775 lb.-ft. of instant twist, coupled with a targeted 563 horsepower and a 0-60 mph time in the mid 4-second range with the extended-range battery. Another new feature for the lineup is the massive, 15.5-inch touch screen linked up to Ford’s new SYNC 4A intuitive interface — making their truck debuts on F-150 Lightning in the Lariat and Platinum series. The new Ford Sync system features. Read our full story – Closer look at Ford’s new all-electric 2022 F-150 Lightning

2022 Nissan Frontier

Release date: Summer 2021 Segment: Mid-size truck Change status: Complete redesign

2022 Nissan Frontier. Photo: Nissan







2022 Nissan Frontier. Photo: Nissan

2022 Nissan Frontier. Photo: Nissan









































Key features: 310-hp V6 – most powerful in segment Optional 9-inch touchscreen – largest in segment Chiseled looks with clean interior design

After being sold on our market unchanged for over a decade, the Nissan Frontier compact pickup finally gets a full model redesign for the 2022 model year. While it still rides on the same architecture as before, it houses an all-new 3.8-liter V6 good for 310 horsepower and 281 lb-ft of torque. The towing rating however drops from 6,720 to 6,490 pounds. Same story for max payload, it slightly dips from 1,460 to 1,400 pounds. While no pricing has yet been announced, Nissan says the new Frontier will hit showrooms as early as this summer. Changes were also applied inside, where the new Frontier gets a much more modern and refined interior. Pro-4X models get unique colour combinations, while the entire lineup receives an all-new infotainment system with 8- and 9-inch screens. The system will incorporate a slew of off-road specific apps as well a Wi-Fi hotspot and Android / Apple CarPlay connectivity. Read our full story with drive impressions – 2022 Nissan Frontier Review

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz

Release date: September 2021 Segment: Mid-size truck Change status: New truck







2022 Santa Cruz truck. Photo: Hyundai









2022 Santa Cruz truck. Photo: Hyundai



2022 Santa Cruz truck. Photo: Hyundai















2022 Santa Cruz. Photo: Hyundai



Key features: Functional 4’4″ or 1323-mm open bed Standard is a 8” touchscreen Rear seat bottoms flip up for under seat storage bins

Is it a car or is it a truck? This is the Santa Cruz and Hyundai is calling this their new Sport Adventure vehicle. Aimed at people that could benefit from an open bed yet not compromise on the benefits of a compact SUV. Open the dampened tailgate with either the electronic handle or key fob and you’re greeted to a very functional 4’4” or 1323mm open bed. Items can be secured using a built-in channel system and by placing 2 pieces of wood in molded pockets, you can create a shelf system where a 4×8 piece of plywood will actually fit. Choosing your Santa Cruz has been simplified. In Canada, one drivetrain is offered and its a good one. Standard on all trims is the 2.5 Turbo engine with 8 speed dual clutch transmission with AWD. There is no FWD or the lower powered 2.5 naturally aspirated engine offered like in the US. Read our full review – First Drive: 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz Review

2022 Ford Maverick

Release date: Fall 2021 Segment: Compact truck Change status: New truck





















































































































































































































Key features: Towing capacity of 4,000 pounds via available 2.0L EcoBoost engine and 4K Tow Package Compact pickup with impressive fuel economy Unibody design

Ford is riding the current wave of small truck popularity with the introduction of the 4-door 2022 Maverick — a compact pickup with impressive fuel economy thanks to a standard full-hybrid powertrain, a nimble size for easy maneuverability, storage space, and enough cabin capacity to accommodate five passengers comfortably. In its entry-level form with the standard 2.5L, 4-cylinder, Ford says the 2022 Maverick will offer 2,000 pounds of towing capacity. That’s fine for those with no real intentions of towing — or at a minimum, a small watercraft for a quick trip to the lake, compared to the slightly larger Ford Ranger. However, with the available 2.0L EcoBoost engine and 4K Tow Package equipped, the Maverick ramps up towing capacity to 4,000 pounds which is good for a typical 23-foot camper. This engine makes 250-hp and 277 lb. ft. of torque with an 8 speed automatic transmission and standard front wheel drive or available all wheel drive. Read our full story – 2022 Ford Maverick Lariat: Premium Vibes, Small Truck

2022 GMC Hummer EV

Release date: Fall 2022 Segment: Full-size truck, electric Change status: New truck

The GMC HUMMER EV is driven by next-generation EV propulsion technology that enables unprecedented off-road capability, extraordinary on-road performance and an immersive driving experience.

GMC Hummer EV Pickup

From bold and futuristic design cues, to cleverly executed details, the 2022 GMC HUMMER EV reimagines an instantly recognizable silhouette for a modern, all-electric future

The GMC HUMMER EV is designed to be an off-road beast, with all-new features developed to conquer virtually any obstacle or terrain.

GMC HUMMER EVs graphic HMI displays make features and selections easy to find and intuitive to navigate at a glance.

From bold and futuristic design cues, to cleverly executed details, the GMC HUMMER EV reimagines an instantly-recognizable silhouette for a modern, all-electric future.

The GMC HUMMER EV’s design visually communicates extreme capability, reinforced with rugged architectural details that are delivered with a premium, well-executed and appointed interior.

The 2022 GMC HUMMER EV’s design visually communicates extreme capability, reinforced with rugged architectural details that are delivered with a premium, well-executed and appointed interior.

Key features: 1,000 horsepower; 11,500 lb-ft of torque 0-60 mph time of 3-seconds Range expected on a single charge: 326 miles (526 km)

The Hummer EV proves trucks can still be cool and capable even if they don’t run on petrol. It’s also poised to take on the Tesla Cybertruck head on, but also ready to tackle upcoming offerings from Rivian, Nikola and Ford. The early Hummer EV truck specs are absolutely spectacular: 1,000 horsepower, up to 11,500 lb-ft of torque – which I’ll get back to in a bit -, and a claimed 0-60 mph time of three seconds flat. Range hasn’t yet been EPA-certified, but GM estimates its big rig will drive up to 326 miles (526 km) on a single charge. GM’s electric Hummer will of course feature a countless amount of off-road enhancing technology, notably rear-wheel steering, which will allow the driver to engage “Crabwalk”, letting the truck move forward diagonally, a great gimmick for tricky situations or tight urban locations. Read our full story – Chat with GMC’s Design Director about the Hummer EV’s Sci-Fi looks & open-air interior

2023 Ford Raptor R

Release date: Early 2023 Segment: Full-size truck Change status: New Trim























Preproduction model with optional equipment shown. Available late 2022.



Professional driver on a closed course. Always consult the Raptor supplement to the Owner’s Manual before off-road driving, know your terrain and trail difficulty, and use appropriate safety gear. Key features: 5.2L supercharged V8 good for 700 horsepower and 640 lb.-ft. of torque Distinct styling changes compared to V6 Raptor (i.e. black gloss wheels with beadlock capability) Best ground clearance in the segment

When Ford debuted its redesigned, next-generation F-150 Raptor in 2021, it wasn’t the V8-powered Ram TRX killer truck fans were hoping for. But the Blue Oval promised us that a second, more extreme Raptor R was in the works for 2022 (now it’s 2023) – powered by Ford’s 5.2L supercharged V8 (codenamed Predator) taken straight out of the Ford Shelby GT500 – aimed directly to take on the TRX.

Well, the 2023 F-150 Raptor R is here, and it’s awesome like every other Raptor-fied full-size pickup before it. Except this high-performance off-roader is the most powerful version to day, riding on 37-inch tires offering the segments best ground clearance, according to Ford, and gains a new front axle with an improved higher-strength carrier casting, paired to larger-diameter aluminum driveshaft.

Read our full story – V8-Powered F-150 Raptor R Arrives to Take on the Ram TRX

2022 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2

Release date: Spring 2022 Segment: Full-size truck Change status: New truck



2022 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2. Photo: Chevy

2022 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2. Photo: Chevy Key features: Naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V8 (420 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque) 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and landscape-oriented 13.4-inch touchscreen display Includes GM’s hands-free driving system, Super Cruise

The Silverado 1500 gains a redesign for 2022, but the bigger news is the first-ever Silverado ZR2 – Chevy’s V8-powered Raptor R and Ram TRX fighter that does not sacrifice on-road comfort. To manage rough trails, the engineers installed a lifted suspension with 40-millimeter Multimatic DSSV spool-valve dampers.

Giving momentum to this off-road machine is GM’s naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V8 pumping out 420 horsepower (313 kilowatts) and 460 lb-ft (624 Newton-meters) of torque. The power goes to the wheels through a 10-speed automatic transmission. Chevy has installed front and rear e-lockers to increase traction, as well. Not fond of the V8? There’s now an all-electric version, discussed more below.

Visually, the Silverado ZR2 looks different from other full-size trucks in the lineup owing to its updated bumpers elevating the approach angle to 31.8 degrees, black hood, a modified grille, skid plate, 33-inch mud-terrain tires and two-tone Jet Black and Graystone leather upholstery.

Read our full ZR2 review – 2022 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 First Drive Review

2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV

Release date: Fall 2023 (orders open now) Segment: Full-size truck, electric Change status: New truck

2024 Silverado EV RST



2024 Silverado EV RST

2024 Silverado EV RST

2024 Silverado EV RST

2024 Silverado EV RST

2024 Silverado EV RST interior. Photo: Chevrolet

2024 Silverado EV RST

2024 Silverado EV RST

2024 Silverado EV RST. Photo: Chevrolet

2024 Silverado EV RST Key features: RST model makes 664-hp & over 780 pound-feet of torque RST offers up to 10 feet 10 inches of load floor space with Multi-Flex tailgate Up to 400 miles of range between charges

Sure, Chevy’s first all-electric truck isn’t a 2022 model, but seeing as orders are already open on the 2024 Silverado EV with the First Edition arriving Fall 2023, it belongs on this list.

At the start, Chevrolet is offering the Silverado EV in two flavors: Work Truck (WT) focused for fleet operators and flagship RST First Edition model. The entry-level WT will yield 510 hp (380 kW) and 615 lb-ft (834 Nm), while the range-topper can create a whopping 664 horsepower (495 kilowatts) and over 780 pound-feet (1,063 Newton-meters) of torque.

Both the trucks will be capable of delivering up to 400 miles of range between charges and offer DC fast charging at 350kW to reclaim 100 miles in only 10 minutes. The Silverado EV WT will be the first to enter production and hit the road in spring next year, while the flagship RST First Edition will be available in fall 2023. GM will offer these models the long-range battery pack delivering an estimated 400-mile range.

Read our full story – Chevrolet’s New 2024 Electric Silverado: What’s the Range & Towing Capacity?

2022 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate & Sierra AT4X

Release date: Spring 2022 Segment: Full-size truck Change status: New Trims



2022 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate

2022 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate

2022 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate

2022 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate

2022 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate

2022 GMC Sierra AT4X

2022 GMC Sierra AT4X

2022 GMC Sierra AT4X Key features: Denali Ultimate trim level gets even more luxurious Sierra AT4X is a pure, premium off-roader Includes GM’s hands-free driving system, Super Cruise

The 2022 GMC Sierra comes with the most advanced, plush, and capable lineup to take on its biggest rivals, including Ram 1500, Ford F-150, Toyota Tundra, and Nissan Titan. Leading the interior updates are two new trim levels – the Sierra Denali Ultimate and the AT4X, featuring high-end materials, trailering-capable Super Cruise driver assistance technology on some trim levels, and a new 13.4-inch-diagonal infotainment screen.

While the exterior boasts minor upgrade since the 2019 Sierra redesign, the interior is a huge departure, pulling most features from the high-spec Yukon Denali and AT4. We can find a new, angular dashboard outline and altered climate controls, appearing far more cutting-edge than the outgoing Sierra’s fairly plain design.

The 2022 GMC Sierra will hit the roads in the first quarter of 2022 at a starting price of $32,495 for the Sierra Pro. (Canadian pricing to be announced closer to launch date).

Read our full story – 2022 GMC Sierra Interior: Inside the Denali Ultimate & Sierra AT4X