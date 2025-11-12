Toyota Built a 2026 RAV4 for Weekends, Not Just Commutes

The 2026 Toyota RAV4 is the year’s most important new crossover SUV. Even in 2025, the seventh and final year of its life, the outgoing, fifth-generation model has handily outsold its nearest rival, the Honda CR-V, in North America.

Having enjoyed our time with the mid-market XLE grade, we got behind the wheel of something ready to handle more demanding terrain than you’ll find on the average school run: the 2026 RAV4 Hybrid Woodland.

Woodland Upgrades: RAV4 Gets Rugged

2026 Toyota RAV4 Woodland (Amee Reehal)

The ‘Woodland Edition’ badge was previously used for a special edition, but the standalone ‘Woodland’ grade is now a permanent member of the RAV4 lineup. With the all-electric bZ Woodland also on the way, it’s reasonable to expect the name to be used on other Toyota models in the future, too.

More Than a Trim, Less Than a TRD

The RAV4 Woodland slots into the range between the Limited and SE grades as the RAV4’s most off-road-ready variant, pending the arrival of any future TRD model. Powertrain options include the standard hybrid setup or, in the U.S. only, a plug-in hybrid. As you’d expect, all Woodlands are AWD, but the newcomer also gets tougher looks and additional equipment that should make owners more comfortable using it in mild off-road environments beyond the urban commute.

2026 RAV4 HEV Woodland UrbanRock (Toyota)

Not Just Stickers and Badges This Time

Key to the transformation are all-terrain tires, which are the fastest way to give any vehicle extra capability when the going gets rough. In this application, the extra sidewall also raises the RAV4 by 10mm (0.4-inches) In addition, there are unique bumpers, grille, skid plate and over-fenders; bridge-style roof rails and crossbars; a cargo net and liner; and ‘Woodland’ all-weather floor mats and cargo tray.

You won’t want to take it down the Rubicon Trail, but the Woodland spec adds some rugged chic and useful tools for weekends away from the pavement, broadening the Toyota’s appeal still further.

Meanwhile, Rigid Industries’ LED fog lamps add a little off-road aftermarket credibility to this mainstream factory product. We’re not sure that black is the best colour for the 18-inch wheels when they might get chipped or scratched on rough surfaces, but perhaps any damage can be worn as a badge of honour!

Don’t Worry, It’s Still a RAV4

Toyota

As you’ll have read in TractionLife’s comprehensive review, Toyota has done nothing to mess with a winning formula in the latest version of its best-selling compact crossover. Likewise, the Woodland grade retains the virtues of other RAV4s, including its evolutionary styling, smooth 236-hp powertrain, and ample interior space. The driving position is good and the controls are clear looking through the wheel, while the infotainment is improved, as noted in our XLE drive.

2026 RAV4 HEV Woodland UrbanRock (Toyota)

There’s also a decent-sized trunk with a flat floor and a spacesaver spare beneath it, even though this is a hybrid model. Compared with the packaging compromises we’ve seen in some other hybrids, including the latest 4Runner, that’s a great result.

We have reservations about some of the hard-plastic cabin materials and those carry through to the Woodland grade, unfortunately. The wide centre console is one offender, as is the top of the dashboard, but at least you know it’s likely to be durable. Pity you have to use the fob for an external trunk release, too.

Surprisingly Composed on Chunky Tires

RAV4 Woodland’s Dunlop Grandtrek AT20 all-terrain tires improve traction away from the pavement (Toyota)

Sliding the surprisingly old-school shifter into D, we took a pre-production Woodland on a brief drive. A short street route and an autocross workout confirmed that the new RAV4 also drives a lot like the old one, which is no bad thing. Even on those chunky ATs, the Woodland is surprisingly good in a slalom and the steering is reassuringly accurate, just like the prior model’s.

Consumers have consistently voted with their feet in favour of the RAV4, despite some of the prominent U.S. magazines advocating loudly for rivals like the Mazda CX-5 or Ford Bronco Sport, as well as the CR-V. You won’t want to take it down the Rubicon Trail, but the Woodland spec adds some rugged chic and useful tools for weekends away from the pavement, broadening the Toyota’s appeal still further. In short, there’s no reason to suggest the RAV4 will lose its pole position in the sales charts anytime soon.

