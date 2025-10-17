The Lexus Steering System You Can’t Buy (Yet)

There’s something slightly unsettling about turning a steering wheel and realizing it’s not physically connected to the front wheels. That’s exactly what happens in the European-spec 2026 Lexus RZ 550e F SPORT, where traditional steering is replaced by steer-by-wire: a next-gen system that relies on sensors, motors, and algorithms instead of a mechanical shaft.

The Future of Steering Feels Weird, Wonderful, and a Bit Wrong

2026 Lexus RZ 550e F SPORT (Amee Reehal)

We drove this Euro-only setup in Portugal for the 2026 RZ debut, and it’s equal parts fascinating and weird. Imagine a video-game controller brought to life, but in a luxury EV. The yoke steering wheel, for starters, feels straight out of a sci-fi cockpit: sleek, squared-off, and unlike anything you’ll find in a showroom this side of the ocean unless you’ve got a Tesla Model S Plaid or an Ioniq 5 N Vision 74 Concept (no chance).

Between 408 horsepower, the Direct4 AWD system, and this wild steer-by-wire tech, the RZ 550e proves Lexus isn’t just chasing range or performance but rethinking how we physically interact with our cars.

The system communicates steering inputs electronically, instantly adjusting based on speed and angle. The result is sharper response, fewer turns lock-to-lock, and a driving experience that’s eerily smooth once your brain catches up. More than once, I missed the steering wheel entirely while navigating the tight roundabouts. Definitely takes some getting used to.

Amee Reehal

But does it belong on public roads? Lexus says early European feedback is promising, hinting the tech could eventually cross the pond. The question is whether North American drivers are ready for something that feels this detached from mechanical feedback. We’re still undecided. It’s brilliantly futuristic but also a little alien. We’re not sure North Americans are ready for this kind of change, just yet.

M Mode: Simulated Gears and Awkward Paddles

Amee Reehal

Then there’s M Mode, another first for Lexus with the steer-by-wire/yoke steering wheel setup. Think of it as simulated manual shifting in a world without gears. Using tiny paddle shifters mounted high on the yoke, drivers can flick through a virtual eight-speed setup complete with faux engine sounds and a digital shift guide.

It’s not groundbreaking, but it adds a hint of driver involvement to an otherwise silent EV experience. The idea works in theory; the execution, less so. Those paddles are too close to the signal and wiper stalks, and feel more like finger sticks than proper controls. This was the most significant drawback, frankly, and in our view, it won’t really work for us fat-fingered North Americans.

Amee Reehal

Still, credit to Lexus for taking risks with their first-ever electric F SPORT in the new RZ. Between 408 horsepower, the Direct4 AWD system, and this wild steer-by-wire tech, the RZ 550e proves Lexus isn’t just chasing range or performance but rethinking how we physically interact with our cars.

North Americans may have to wait to experience it, but after a few kilometers behind the yoke, one thing’s clear: this isn’t a gimmick. It’s a glimpse of what tomorrow’s driving could feel like: smoother, quieter, smarter, and maybe a bit unnerving. Whether that’s progress or heresy depends on which side of the steering wheel you sit. Lexus tells us they may introduce steer-by-wire technology to North America after conducting preliminary testing in the European market. We’re on the fence.