10 Interior Changes You’ll Notice in the 2026 Subaru Crosstrek

The 2026 Subaru Crosstrek isn’t a clean-sheet redesign since its big 2024 update, but its interior sees a series of thoughtful upgrades. From improved screens and added digital displays to better cold-weather comfort and safety tech, Subaru focused on the details that matter most in daily use. Plus, they brought the Crosstrek Hybrid back for 2026. Here’s what’s changed inside.

1. Standard Dual 7.0-Inch Touchscreens Every 2026 Crosstrek now comes with Subaru’s dual 7.0-inch touchscreen setup as standard. The upper display handles infotainment duties like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while the lower screen is dedicated to climate and vehicle settings, keeping controls intuitive and easy to reach.

2. Bigger 11.6-Inch Multimedia Display on Upper Trims Premium, Sport, Limited, Wilderness, and Hybrid models upgrade to Subaru’s portrait-style 11.6-inch Multimedia Plus system. It brings a cleaner interface, sharper graphics, available navigation, and wireless smartphone connectivity on most trims.

3. New Full Digital Gauge Cluster on Hybrid Models Crosstrek Hybrid models introduce a new 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster. It replaces analog dials entirely and allows navigation, hybrid system data, and driver assistance info to display directly in the driver’s line of sight.

4. Heated Steering Wheel Becomes More Common A heated steering wheel is now standard on Crosstrek Limited and Wilderness trims, making winter mornings far more tolerable. It’s a small upgrade to this Subaru SUV, but one you’ll appreciate every single day in colder climates (and once you use it, it’s tough to go back).

5. DriverFocus Distraction Mitigation Goes Standard on Limited

For 2026, Crosstrek Limited and Limited Hybrid models now include Subaru’s DriverFocus system as standard. Using a driver-facing camera, it can issue alerts if it senses distraction or fatigue, quietly adding a layer of safety without being intrusive.

6. Wireless Charging Arrives on Sport and Hybrid Trims Crosstrek Sport and Sport Hybrid models now include a standard wireless phone charger in the center console. No cables, no clutter—just drop your phone and go.

7. More USB Ports, Front and Rear Higher trims add USB-A and USB-C ports up front and in the rear center console. Rear-seat passengers finally get proper charging options without fighting over the front ports.

8. New Interior Materials and Contrast Stitching Sport, Limited, Wilderness, and Hybrid trims all bring unique interior finishes. From yellow contrast stitching and simulated carbon fiber on Sport models to perforated leather or StarTex upholstery on Limited and Wilderness trims, the Crosstrek lineup now feels more deliberately styled inside.

9. Wilderness Cabin Gets Tougher (and Warmer) The Crosstrek Wilderness leans into its adventure brief with water-resistant StarTex upholstery, copper-finish accents, embossed headrests, and a newly standard heated leather-wrapped steering wheel. It’s rugged, but noticeably more premium than before.