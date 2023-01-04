Lego’s New Technic 2022 Ford GT Pays Homage to a Classic

The iconic Ford GT may be on its way out by end of 2023, marking the occasion with the stellar 2023 Ford GT Mk IV, but that’s not stopping Lego from paying homage to the hypercar in its own way. The Technic 2022 Ford GT is a 1,466-piece model set for built for adults (though we know a few kids who could put their parents to shame here). Inspired by the real GT, of course, expect this car lego set to sport a V6 engine with moving pistons, independent suspension on all wheels and front-axle steering, and a rear-wheel drive setup paired to a differential.

Like most Technic Lego sets, this one is on the larger side measuring over 3.5 in. (9 cm) high, 15 in. (39 cm) long and 7 in. (18 cm) wide — rendering a 1:12 scale 2022 Ford GT that’ll look just fine on your fireplace mantel, office desk, or bedroom nightstand if that’s your thing. The doors and hood open to exposure some of the finer details, while the spoiler wing is adjustable. The Technic 2022 Ford GT is item number 4,2154, goes for $119.99 (149.99 CAD) and hits the Lego store March 1, 2023 across North America.

[envira-gallery id=’113339′]