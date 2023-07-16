Lego Resurrects an Icon: Classic 1961 Corvette C1 Cabriolet

When it comes to true classic cars, the first-generation Corvette C1 has made its mark. Gorgeous looks in cherry red and white, a convertible top, and impressive 270 horsepower mill to get going. Now, Lego is brings this beauty to life, part of the Lego Icons series which also brought us the rugged Classic Land Rover Defender 90 Lego set.

Once the 1,210 piece is fully assembled, the LEGO Corvette C1 sits 4-inches high, 5.5-inches wide, and 12.5-inches long. It sports a working tie-rod steering system and an engine bay that includes a spinning radiator fan.

The doors are movable, the front hood and rear trunk open, and similar to the Lego Porsche Targa 911, you’ve got a choice to built this vintage Vette into a hard-top or open-top convertible. So, a 2-in-1 Lego set. Nice.

Take the roof off, and the interior exposes a bunch of cool little features including a brake, clutch and gas pedals, gear shift, radio, rearview mirror and working steering. And for some variety, this classic Lego Corvette model comes with 3 sets of license plates. All that’s missing is a sweater vest, wingtip shoes, a scarf, smoking pipe, and pair dark Ray-Bans.

The LEGO Corvette C1 goes on sale August 4, 2023, listed at $149.99 US.