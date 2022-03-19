LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Back to the Future Time Machine

Arguably one of the most iconic cars to hit the big screen, the DeLorean piloted by a time-travelling Marty McFly from the Back to the Future franchise comes back to life in brick form. But unlike Doc Brown who spent 3 decades building the flux capacitor-powered vehicle, LEGO is offering fans the Back to the Future Time Machine as part of the Creator series — a 3-in-1 set allowing builders to create the car from either the first, second or third movie: the original car from the first movie, the tire folding hovering version from the second movie, and the final part’s ‘Ol West DeLorean.

Unlike the more basic 401-piece LEGO DeLorean from nearly ten years ago, the new set is a 1,872-piece reproduction for ages 18+. When finished, the sleek legendary time traveller will sit over 4-inches high, 15.5-inches wide, and 7.5-inches deep — the perfect dimensions to gracefully display on your fireplace mantle or office desk. Each set comes with Doc Brown and Marty McFly minifigures, and a LEGO first, will feature a windscreen and shaping element for the front of the DeLorean.

Other cool features in this 3-in-1 Creator set includes that unmistakeable light-up flux capacitor, tires that fold down for flight mode, printed dashboard dates, and of course, those classic opening gull-wing doors and hood. LEGO says to expect some other Easter eggs including swappable license plates and Marty’s badass hoverboard. Only thing missing? Marty’s sweet futuristic Nike shoes!

The LEGO Back to the Future Time Machine hits retailers April 1, 2022 priced at $169.99.

