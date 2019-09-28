3 Race Inspired Watches Under $2,000 We’d Buy Right Now

If you’re shopping for a new watch these days, you’ve got lots of choices. From the good, old traditional brands to a whole new crop of startups and niche watchmakers designing high quality, beautifully designed chronographs that won’t break the bank.

Here are a few new race inspired watches we like right now, and maybe you will too – all under $2,000. We don’t link out to the brands, so head to their respective sites to learn more or to pick one up.

Yema Speedograf watch

Brand Yema Watch Speedograf Price US$1,499 Why we like it clean look and vintage design with the right amount of motorsport touches

Limited to 300 pieces, the Yema Speedgraf is a clean, vintage looking watch that will just go with anything. Priced at US$1,499, the first 100 units will begin shipping this December 2019 — so if you’re interested, best to act fast.

Founded in 1948, the French watchmaking company’s most popular watch is likely the Yema Superman — a waterproof unit that’ll sink 300 meters, first introduced in 1963. But for the motorsport fan, it’s this Speedograf you’ll want to mark on the shortlist.

Inspired by the brand’s classic 1960s chronographs such as the Superman, the Speedograf features a black diver bezel and white sub-registers on a black dial to round out the vintage design. With a 45h power reserve courtesy of a Seiko caliber, this piece beats at 28,800 A/h and offers a power reserve of 45 hours.

For a sharper look, the domed sapphire crystal is scratch-resistant and the 39mm steel case reinforces the vintage aspect. For low light situations, the high-contrast seconds and minutes sub-registers, hands and markers all light up.

The Yema touch is visible on the screw-down crown adorned with a Y, while 316L caseback finds the brand’s embossed crest.

So what makes this a race inspired watch? The telemeter and tachymeter scales around the dial and red-tipped second hand are derived from vintage auto racing. And the large perforated black leather strap looks like it’s ripped right off an old sports car steering wheel.

Made in France and with a 2 year warranty, learn more about the Yema Speedograf here.

Farer Bernina

Brand Farer Watch Bernina Price US$1,950 Why we like it modern watch with mix of textured whites and racing-themed colour highlights

The official timekeeping watch of the Bernina Gran Turismo 2019 with only 20 units being made available makes the Bernina a top contender. Just shy of $2k, this one rings in at US$1,950 and comes with a 5 year warranty with free worldwide shipping — if you can get your wrist on one.

Prominent features of this hand-wound chronograph includes a crisp matte off-white dial, the sporty perforated bridle leather strap, those 3 sub-dials that are hard to miss, and a respectable 58 hours of power reserve.

Car lovers will appreciate the red tachymeter scale to complete the Bernina alpine sports look and sporty Farer bronze cap, coupled with the main 60 second chronograph hand sitting as a sharp line of racing red along with the dauphine style hour/minute hands.

Made of 316L high grade stainless steel, the case measures 44mm lug-to-lug and 12.9mm in height, measuring 41mm diameter in total. And if you’re going in the wet stuff, the Bernina provides 10 ATM (withstand 10 times the pressure at sea level without allowing water in).

Jack Mason

Brand Jack Mason Watch Camber Chronograph 42mm Price US$275 Why we like it affordable without compromising design and quality

The Texas-born watchmaker is making a name of itself producing high quality, well-designed watches that won’t break the bank — and we can get behind that. Many of their chronographs are sports car inspired too, like Jack Mason’s latest piece, the Camber Chronograph 42mm priced at US$275 with financing available with 4 interest-free payments; free 2-day shipping on domestic orders, too.

Drawing inspiration from mid-century sports cars, the stainless steel timepiece features a snapback second hand movement, 3 Eye Chronograph dial type, Japanese Quartz movement, and dial in navy colour accentuating the motorsport aesthetic.

Shipped with 22mm strap, swap it out for other choices including the Black Nato strap ($30), or the Black Rubber strap ($50) — all in same 22mm size.