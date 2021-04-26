We all love long drives and the chance to spend some time away from the hustle bustle. If your vehicle is compatible with Apple CarPlay, your journey will be just that much better. Apple CarPlay ensures you remain connected to the world while you’re away on a long drive. But the question is, what apps should you permanently have installed and updated?

Fortunately, there are a lot of apps to choose from. Here are top 6 apps for Apple Carplay suited for a long drive.

Apple Maps

A navigation app for a road trip is a must. When traveling from one city to another, it’s always frightening to think of taking the wrong road. With Apple Maps, you get an overview of your location. Tap on the destination link, and you can view the nearest landmarks such as restaurants and gas stations. You can also search for a location you’d like to travel to and set a mark to see the fastest route. And the best thing: you can tap the microphone on your steering wheel to speak to Apple Maps instead of manually choosing the locations.

Apple Music

Another vital app you need is Apple Music. A long drive without music can get pretty boring, right. Apple Music brings your entire Apple Music collection to your car so that you can listen to it on the go. The only requirement is a subscription to Apple Music. Transferring the music purchased on iTunes is also an option. Like any other Apple app, you can ask Siri to play your favorite music.

Apple Phone

Apple Phone makes it to our top 6 apps for Apple Carplay list due to the safety it offers to the drivers. With the Phone app, you can bring the iPhone interface to your car and receive calls using buttons on the steering wheel. You can also ask Siri to dial anyone from your contact. However, we suggest not to talk while driving, even when it's a handless call experience, as it can be dangerous. Safety is the priority, but you already know that!

Waze

Waze

Unlike other apps for Apple Carplay on this list, Waze is a third-party application compatible with iOS 12. It is also a navigation app, but with far more community-based resources than Apple Maps. According to your location, Waze advises you about the nearby traffic jams, crashes and accidents, hazards, and much more. With Waze, you can proceed ahead on the road without a worry about the unseen dangers.

TuneIn Radio

TuneIn Radio

TuneIn Radio is another third-party app that offers countless radio stations you can listen to. If you don't own a music collection on Apple Music, or like to stay up-to-date with the news, then it is one of the best apps for Apple Carplay for a long drive.

Audible

Audible

Audible is a third-party app by Amazon, providing an audiobook service. Maybe you'd like to complete the book you were reading before you left or ponder over your favourite poetries; Audile is the go-to mobile application. You can either subscribe to Amazon and have access to new books each month or purchase your favourite book individually and listen to it while on the road.

Takeaway

Apple CarPlay is an accessible facility to have in your vehicle when going on a long drive. It offers many built-in apps for Apple Carplay as well as third-party applications that you can use to make your journeys hassle-free and enjoyable. Whether you like to stay connected through phone calls and navigation or listen to your favourite music or book, this intelligent driving companion offers all these and many other solutions.