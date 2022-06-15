7 Changes to the Refreshed 2023 Subaru Ascent 3-Row SUV

It was about four years ago Subaru first debuted its new 3-row SUV at the LA Auto Show. In the automotive world of volume-selling family haulers, that can be an eternity without any big updates. For 2023, the Ascent gets a significant refresh, both inside and out. Here’s what’s new.

1. Styling updates

Nothing too major here, but enough to make a difference on the design front. The 2023 Ascent’s front is now a bit bolder compared to the outgoing model. The grille is more in-your-face, but in a good way, paired to redesigned LED headlights and a more macho front bumper cover now with new lower-edge air ducts to improve aerodynamic flow.

Below, left is the outgoing 2022 Ascent Onyx Edition compared to right, new 2023 Ascent (Photos by Subaru):

2. Latest version of EyeSight

EyeSight has been around for about a decade now, and it’s getting better (and more streamlined) with each passing year. The new version comes standard on all Ascents, and according to Subaru, operates more smoothly and under a greater range of conditions.

These updates include an electric brake booster not available before, control software updates, and above all, a system that now uses a wider field of view courtesy of the Wide-Angle Mono Camera.

The benefit of the wider view is simply expanding the camera’s peripheral to recognize nearby pedestrians sooner, and at lower speeds, before alerting the driver or automatically applying the brakes when necessary.

3. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android now standard

Sure, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto have quickly become standard features in most vehicles today — the problem is, wireless functionality is not usually standard. So be prepared to bust out those USB cables, unless you’re willing to fork out extra cash for the premium trims that offer wireless.

2023 Ascent. Photo: Subaru

Subaru is offering wireless CarPlay and Auto as standards in the 2023 Ascent — yes, across all trims. So you don’t need to buy the upscale Onyx Edition to enjoy a cable-free life on the road. Bonus. Everything works on a newly standard tablet-style 11.6-inch Full HD display.

4. Optional 360-degree camera

The days of crappy parking jobs are now gone, if you opt for the 2023 Ascent’s optional Surround View Monitor. The system employs a 360-degree overhead view of the SUV, essentially, a bird’s-eye view from above.

Four cameras work in conjunction to produce a single shot, providing the driver better awareness — like parking lot lines at the local grocery store. No more excuses.

5. Standard SUBARU STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Plus system

STARLINK is Subaru’s connectivity system. If offers a more seamless navigation experience, extra safety, and overall brings multimedia and cabin connectivity together. The system is optional with the Ascent Onyx Edition, and brings with it the large 11.6-inch screen, a premium Harman Kardon audio speaker system, and Subaru’s Cabin Connect (discussed below). If you go with the range-topping Touring model, SUBARU STARLINK will come standard.

6. New Cabin Connect

Those lonely 3rd-row passengers get more love with Cabin Connect by way of improving communication. When activated, the feature picks up the driver or front passenger’s voice by the overhead console microphone and then transmits through the rear speakers.

2023 Ascent. Photo: Subaru

The only catch? Cabin Connect comes with the upgraded Harman Kardon QuantumLogic surround sound speaker system, which is included in SUBARU STARLINK.

7. Onyx Edition gets more standards and options

The 2023 Ascent trims in the US include Base, Premium, Onyx Edition, Limited, and Touring.

Building on the Premium trim, the Onyx Edition adds a stealthier, blacked-out look to Subaru’s 3-row SUV. The Premium already comes with features like blind-spot detection, rear window privacy glass, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift lever handle, 8-way power driver seat, and more.

For 2023, the Onyx Edition includes more standard features while offering customers a new option package. Key features include black-finish exterior details, badging, and 20-inch black-finish aluminum alloy wheels. New are seats with green stitching inside the Onyx Edition, all wrapped in a water-repellant material (dubbed Subaru StarTex).

The big news here is the addition of a standard panoramic power moonroof, featuring tilt/slide glass panel over the front seats, a fixed glass panel over the middle row, and a power sunshade. This glass is all thrown in with the Touring trim, but optional on Ascent Limited.

Also standard to the 2023 Onyx Edition, Limited, and Touring is dual-function X-MODE with Hill Descent Control.

Plus, as mentioned earlier, Onyx Edition gains the SUBARU STARLINK 11.6-inch multimedia system equipped with the Harman Kardon QuantumLogic surround sound speaker system featuring new Cabin Connect — all part of a new package, which also now adds 12-way power driver’s seat with 4-way power lumbar and two-position memory, sunshades at the 2nd-row, a new colour LCD instrument combination meter, and front centre-console cupholders that spice things up with dual illumination.

2023 Subaru Ascent interior and exterior photos: