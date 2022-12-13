2023 Subaru Ascent First Drive Review

Picton, ON – Throughout the company’s history, Subaru vehicles have shared three common qualities: safe, solid and saucy. In its 2023 refresh, the Ascent remains true to this heritage but comes in a package big enough to carry up to eight passengers.

Subaru introduced its first three-row seating SUV in 2019 to give growing families who need extra space an option of staying with the brand. The 2023 Ascent updates the interior and exterior look while also adding improved safety features and a host of new technology features that keep it apace with the competition. But no word yet on hybrid or electric. The only EV scheduled to come from Japan’s smallest independent automaker is the 2023 Solterra, developed jointly with Toyota.

On the outside, the Ascent’s revised front fascia has a bolder grille, redesigned LED headlights, and a more aggressive front bumper cover. The lower-edge air ducts are said to improve aerodynamic flow under the vehicle. At the rear, the C-shaped taillights are updated and – welcome addition – a rear camera washer is standard.

2023 Subaru Ascent. Photo: Doug Firby 2023 Subaru Ascent. Photo: Doug Firby

Big Subaru SUV’s Power & Performance: solid, stable and able to tow

The Ascent is the biggest Subaru ever, at fully 4999 mm (196.8 inches) long. It stays with the same battle-tested 2.4-litre turbocharged engine featured in the previous Ascent. Subaru’s boxer engines allow for a low centre of gravity, and this one makes the Ascent feel lighter and more agile than a car of this weight – 2,087 kg (4,600 pounds) – has any right to be. This sturdy little 2.4-litre powerplant puts out a respectable 260 horsepower and 277 lb.-ft. of torque, mated to a CVT.

Refined CVT leads to impressive Ascent towing abilities

Now – about that CVT. Driving enthusiasts have long rued the loss of standard transmissions in these hardy off-roaders, and perhaps that’s why those drivers haven’t given the CVT a fair chance. As Subaru fans know, the company made the controversial shift to CVTs in most of its models way back in 2014 so that it could stay in compliance with federal emissions regulations. And, sure enough, in real-world, stop-start driving, its fuel economy was very good, recording an average of 8.4 l/100 km.

2023 Subaru Ascent. Photo: Doug Firby

But the high-torque Lineartronic transmission is not your daddy’s CVT. It has none of the excessive engine revving and flat performance that early CVTs were so hated for. This refined transmission is designed to keep the revs low at highway speeds and only gets the engine working up a froth under hard acceleration – exactly what most drivers would be doing with a stick shift. And its high-torque design gives the Ascent its impressive ability to tow up to 2,268 kg (5,000 pounds). That’s a decent-sized boat or trailer.

Subaru has also enhanced the sporty feel by adding “manual” paddle-shifters to the steering wheel. They allow you to at least fantasize that you’re making the shifting decisions. In fact, though, you’ll probably get optimum performance by just leaving the Ascent in Drive.

2023 Subaru Ascent Interior

If you had any doubt about the focus on convenience, just count the number of coffee holders. We did and found 19 of them. The fabric front seats in the lower trim levels have enhanced lumbar adjustability and offer just the right amount of support to make day-long drives bearable.

2023 Subaru Ascent. Photo: Doug Firby 2023 Subaru Ascent. Photo: Doug Firby

Buyers can choose between a second-row bench or Captains’ chairs at no extra cost. The top-of-the-line Premier trim level adds supple Nappa leather-faced seats in a classic tan colour, distinct glossy accents and mood lighting to give the vehicle an upscale feel.

A new 11.6-inch infotainment screen is standard at all trim levels and integrates the physical HVAC control switches. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now wireless and Cabin Connect intercom makes it easy for the driver to be heard way back in the third row. Unfortunately, the 60/40 split third-row bench is too small for even average-height adults to sit without having their knees butt up against the seat back.

Safety features and updated tech

Subaru’s EyeSight Version 4 safety suite delivers improved driver safety assistance features, such as adaptive cruise control, pre-collision braking and lane-keeping assist. Subaru says the camera’s range is 68 per cent wider than the previous version. The Ascent also offers an optional 360-degree camera which enables a full top-down view of the vehicle.

2023 Subaru Ascent. Photo: Doug Firby 2023 Subaru Ascent. Photo: Doug Firby

On the outside, the Ascent’s revised front fascia has a bolder grille, redesigned LED headlights, and a more aggressive front bumper cover. The lower-edge air ducts are said to improve aerodynamic flow under the vehicle. At the rear, the C-shaped taillights are updated and – welcome addition – a rear camera washer is standard.

Takeaway: does the 2023 Ascent’s updates make it a better mid-size SUV?

“I’ve got a ski hill back there,” says Colin Campbell, a Subaru owner and proprietor of a 200-acre apple farm and farmers market just outside of Picton, ON. “Want to drive up it?” Naturally, the Ascent with its symmetrical full-time AWD, pawed its way up the muddy slope without breaking a sweat.

For the rest of the day, we hammered the Ascent around rural paved, gravel and mud roads – some with deep potholes – and found it to be everything we expected it to be: Quiet. Poised. Solid. Stable. The only nit to pick was modest turbo-lag on sudden acceleration. Its tuned suspension is both firm enough to provide a stable ride and subtle enough to absorb annoying highway bumps. Cabin noise was just low enough to stave off driver fatigue.

The refreshed Ascent starts at $3,700 more than the outgoing model. The entry-level Convenience trim lists for $40,995, plus $1,995 freight and dealer prep, and the top-of-the-line Premier starts at $53,995. That’s still good value in a sturdy and safe family vehicle.

Here’s a look at the entire Subaru SUV lineup smallest to biggest.

2023 Subaru Ascent Photos: