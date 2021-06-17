Subaru announces stealthy Ascent Onyx Edition and 2022 pricing across the lineup

Sporting a darker look, Subaru’s mid-size SUV gains a new Onyx Edition trim for 2022, while keeping Ascent pricing unchanged across the lineup. Here’s a closer look.

Up close with the Ascent Onyx Edition Trim

The Onyx Edition is all new for the 2022 model year and is based on the Ascent Premium trim (which we reviewed here). On top of the Premium trim features (see more below), this blacked-out version features an exclusive and black finish on the exterior, including its Ascent badging and 20-inch alloy wheels.

Inside the cabin

The interior of the Onyx Edition first of all benefits with seats covered in Subaru’s proprietary StarTex material which is water-repellent, highly durable and easy to clean. Once seated, you get access to a package of exclusives like keyless access with push-button start, power tailgate, a heated steering wheel and automatic braking for reverse.

There’s also an additional package for the Ascent Onyx that adds further features, including retractable cargo cover, built-in navigation and a panoramic moonroof.

2022 Ascent Onyx Edition. Photo: Subaru

Price for the Ascent Onyx Edition

The Onyx Edition starts at $37,995 plus an additional $2,200 if you want the features package that includes the moonroof, cargo cover and navigation. The fully-loaded Subaru Ascent Onyx comes in at about $7900 above the starting price for the regular Subaru Ascent.

How Will the 2022 Subaru Ascent be Priced?

The good news is that for 2022, there will be no price increase on the previous model year. That means the 2022 Ascent will be available at a starting price of $32,395, the same as in 2021. The Premium trim starts at $34,795, the Limited starts at $39,595, and the Touring starts at $45,445.

Powertrain and Drivetrain

The 2022 Ascent will still be powered by a 2.4L turbocharged BOXER engine — Subaru’s engineering pride and joy — paired with a high-torque Lineartronic CVT. The transmission even includes an 8-speed manual mode that you can operate with wheel-mounted paddle shifters. The engine outputs an impressive 260-hp and 277lb-ft of torque, and allows the Ascent up to 2,267kgs in towing capacity.

The other good news for the 2022 Ascent is that it will come standard with Subaru’s self-developed Symmetrical AWD system with X-MODE. That means you get hill descent control, unbeatable traction and even more protection for if and when you’re towing a trailer with the Ascent.

2022 Ascent Onyx Edition. Photo: Subaru

The much-lauded Symmetrical AWD system offers incredible levels of control and stability, and ensures the Ascent is one of the most comfortable rides out there.

The 2022 Ascent drives on attractive 18-inch alloys as standard and it’ll get up to 500 miles or 804 km on a single tank of gas.

Safety and Technology Features

Subaru has fitted their award-winning EyeSight Driver Assist Technology as standard in the Ascent, which gives advanced adaptive cruise control and lane centering. Steering-responsive LED headlights with high-beam assist are also standard on all trim levels, as is a 6.5-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard, as well as Bluetooth connectivity.

The Premium trim gets blind-spot detection, lane change assist, rear cross-traffic alert and an 8-inch infotainment screen, all of which are standard features in the Onyx Edition, too. Many more features will be available on the higher Limited and Touring trims.

Expect to see the new 2022 Ascent and the all-new Onyx Edition in Subaru dealers in summer 2021. Here are some more 2022 SUVs worth checking out.

Interior and exterior 2022 Subaru Ascent Onyx Edition pictures