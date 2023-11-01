Bugatti and Adidas Unveil Exclusive X Crazyfast Soccer Boot Collection

A shoe collaboration between an ultra-luxury car brand and a leading athletic footwear brand may seem atypical and off. But considering how both Bugatti and Adidas brands are synonymous with performance, innovation, and design, it all makes a little more sense. The two global nameplates team up on the limited-edition soccer boot, the Adidas X Crazyfast Bugatti, designed to maximize speed and agility, featuring unique Bugatti-inspired design elements.

Adidas X Crazyfast Bugatti

At the heart of these boots is Adidas’s groundbreaking Speedframe sole plate technology, providing next-level lightness and a rigid structure for rapid acceleration. The Aerocage innovation ensures ideal support and stability, while the Aeropacity Speedskin, a breathable monomesh, delivers both speed and breathability. Notably, the boot’s carbon fiber inlay mirrors the materials used in Bugatti’s hypersports cars, and the design incorporates the iconic Bugatti Blue, paying homage to the brand’s motorsport heritage. A couple of small touches include the mottos, Impossible is Nothing, and Create the Incomparable on the boots, symbolizing the two company’s goals to push boundaries and set new standards.

Adidas X Crazyfast Bugatti

Limited to 99 units and only available via an auction on the Adidas Collect Web 3 platform between November 8-11. Winners will receive an exclusive digital shoebox presented in a unique box inspired by carbon fiber weaves used in Bugatti hypersports cars, redeemable for a physical pair and digital twin from November 13th. Want to see these limited soccer shoes (sorry, football boots) in action? Expect soccer stars Rafael Leao and Karim Benzema to unveil these boots on the pitch in November 2023.