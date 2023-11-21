The Mercedes-AMG X sacai GT Wrap and Luxury Ready-to-Wear Staples

Collaborating with luxury fashion lines is nothing new for Mercedes-AMG, from clothing to vehicles like this G-Class SUV art piece by the late Virgil Abloh. Now, in a fusion of style and speed, Mercedes-AMG and Japanese fashion line sacai have joined forces for a standout capsule collection that boldly celebrates their shared DNA of performance and distinctive design. This collaboration draws inspiration from the legendary Mercedes-Benz 300 SEL 6.8 AMG, affectionately known as the “Red Pig,” marking the genesis of AMG’s racing prowess. The result? A collision of two design powerhouses, seamlessly blending tradition and innovation.

The new Mercedes-AMG GT with the sacai x AMG custom wrap.

Recently unveiled in style at the Speed City activation ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix in Las Vegas, this unique collaboration goes beyond the ordinary. A dedicated fashion capsule brings together sacai’s avant-garde aesthetic with the iconic AMG touch, creating a lineup that exudes both heritage and cutting-edge style. Complementing the apparel, an AMG GT with a bespoke wrap adds an extra layer of exclusivity to this partnership.

New sacai x Mercedes-AMG capsule 2023 collection.

The “Red Pig” was an iconic Mercedes-Benz 300 SEL 6.8 AMG that defied expectations at the 24 Hours of Spa in 1971. This legendary race car, a precursor to the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, became the muse for an extraordinary collection crafted by sacai. Inspired by the Red Pig’s unexpected triumph, the collection beautifully translates its design elements into a modern context with glossy, mirrored chrome finish motifs.

As for the style and clothing, the collection ranges from jackets and t-shirts to tote bags and jumpsuits, serving as a contemporary reinterpretation of the legendary Red Pig’s motifs. sacai’s design prowess breathes new life into familiar fashion archetypes, infusing each piece with a distinctive perspective. The result is a blend of AMG’s racing heritage and sacai’s design philosophy, creating a fashion narrative that transcends the ordinary. Unfortunately, you can’t get the AMG GT wrap car, but the clothing and accessories are available at Nordstrom.com.