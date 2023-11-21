The Mercedes-AMG X sacai GT Wrap and Luxury Ready-to-Wear Staples

Collaborating with luxury fashion lines is nothing new for Mercedes-AMG, from clothing to vehicles like this G-Class SUV art piece by the late Virgil Abloh. Now, in a fusion of style and speed, Mercedes-AMG and Japanese fashion line sacai have joined forces for a standout capsule collection that boldly celebrates their shared DNA of performance and distinctive design. This collaboration draws inspiration from the legendary Mercedes-Benz 300 SEL 6.8 AMG, affectionately known as the “Red Pig,” marking the genesis of AMG’s racing prowess. The result? A collision of two design powerhouses, seamlessly blending tradition and innovation.
Recently unveiled in style at the Speed City activation ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix in Las Vegas, this unique collaboration goes beyond the ordinary. A dedicated fashion capsule brings together sacai’s avant-garde aesthetic with the iconic AMG touch, creating a lineup that exudes both heritage and cutting-edge style. Complementing the apparel, an AMG GT with a bespoke wrap adds an extra layer of exclusivity to this partnership.
The “Red Pig” was an iconic Mercedes-Benz 300 SEL 6.8 AMG that defied expectations at the 24 Hours of Spa in 1971. This legendary race car, a precursor to the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, became the muse for an extraordinary collection crafted by sacai. Inspired by the Red Pig’s unexpected triumph, the collection beautifully translates its design elements into a modern context with glossy, mirrored chrome finish motifs.
As for the style and clothing, the collection ranges from jackets and t-shirts to tote bags and jumpsuits, serving as a contemporary reinterpretation of the legendary Red Pig’s motifs. sacai’s design prowess breathes new life into familiar fashion archetypes, infusing each piece with a distinctive perspective. The result is a blend of AMG’s racing heritage and sacai’s design philosophy, creating a fashion narrative that transcends the ordinary. Unfortunately, you can’t get the AMG GT wrap car, but the clothing and accessories are available at Nordstrom.com.