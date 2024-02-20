Puma X Porsche Collection: From the Racetrack to the Hardwood

CultureGear

Porsche is taking it to the court with a new basketball collab, teaming up with Puma Hoops and NBA star LaMelo Ball.

When it comes to diverse collaborations, Porsche doesn’t hold back. From luggage with RIMOWA and special projects with lifestyle brand Aimé Leon Dore to LEGO sets and everything in between. Now, the Stuggart automaker takes it to the hardwood, teaming up with Puma Hoops and American NBA star LaMelo Ball.

The entire Puma X Porsche Collection, including six apparel variations and two pairs of shoes, takes on a yellow and black colour combo for a distinct and bold look, all drawing inspiration from the iconic Porsche 911 Turbo. The apparel includes hoodies, jackets, graphic tees, sweatpants, and shorts, all with a strong vintage vibe.

But the stars of this collab are the footwear, including LaMelo Ball’s signature MB.03 and the All-Pro Nitro. The MB.03 in yellow and black, celebrates Melo’s unique style and the Porsche 911 Turbo, featuring Puma’s Nitrofoam for comfort and responsiveness. It boasts an improved grip and a breathable, lightweight design for peak performance and style. The Puma x Porsche All-Pro Nitro, a collaboration with the legendary carmaker, highlights the same vibrant colour scheme and is equipped with Nitrofoam, ensuring cushioning and stability for basketball enthusiasts.

As of February 17, 2024, the Puma x Porsche collection will be available across retail stores and online, including puma.com, Porsche-Design.com, Foot Locker, and Puma NYC Flagship store. Pricing ranges from $45 up to $175.

