Fashion Meets Horsepower: The Ford X Sydney Sweeney Mustang-Inspired Workwear Collection

Growing up in Spokane, Washington in a family of mechanics, actress Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria and The White Lotus) knows a thing or two about turning a wrench. In fact, in March of this year, Sweeney initiated an Auto 101 series with the objective of guiding viewers through essential vehicle maintenance tasks such as checking tire pressure and jump-starting a dead battery. The overarching goal of the series is to empower women to cultivate confidence in handling various aspects of vehicle maintenance on their own.

Now, and inspired by her own 1965 Mustang, Sweeney teams up with Dickies and Ford debuting the second limited edition workwear collection. Building on the successful debut of Ford x Sydney Sweeney earlier this year, the workwear collection experienced unprecedented demand. The most sought-after items sold out within a remarkable 36 hours, leading to a prompt restock to meet the enthusiastic response from customers.

As Sweeney puts it, “I was so thrilled that Ford wanted to use auto enthusiasts to model the clothing and create content that teaches people how to do basic maintenance tasks on their vehicles. Being able to take my car into my own hands has been so empowering for me – and I hope this can inspire others who may have never considered working on their vehicle themselves to give it a try.”

The new workwear line by Ford, in collaboration with Dickies, features essential pieces such as denim coveralls, a racing jacket, a corduroy hat, a t-shirt, and a keychain. To bring this collection to life, Ford has enlisted the expertise of female auto-restoration enthusiasts including Adri Law, Gelica Peralta, Sandy Rancatore, Isabelle Rosa, and Lauren Fox.

They will showcase the apparel in an engaging online lookbook that goes beyond fashion, offering step-by-step instructions for basic vehicle maintenance, including changing a car battery and checking tire pressure, brake fluid, and oil. As part of the workwear launch, Ford presents an exclusive sneak peek at Sydney Sweeney’s baby blue vintage Mustang. Additionally, Sweeney will share her restoration plans and provide a firsthand demonstration of a tune-up from her garage. The Ford x Sydney Sweeney cookbook and available merchandise is available on merchandise.ford.com.