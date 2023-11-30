CultureGear

Fashion Meets Horsepower: The Ford X Sydney Sweeney Mustang-Inspired Workwear Collection

This second Ford X Sweeny collaboration with Dickies introduces style while encouraging women to feel more comfortable turning wrenches in the garage.

By Gear Editor
Updated:
Ford x Sydney Sweeney Dickies workwear collection

Growing up in Spokane, Washington in a family of mechanics, actress Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria and The White Lotus) knows a thing or two about turning a wrench. In fact, in March of this year, Sweeney initiated an Auto 101 series with the objective of guiding viewers through essential vehicle maintenance tasks such as checking tire pressure and jump-starting a dead battery. The overarching goal of the series is to empower women to cultivate confidence in handling various aspects of vehicle maintenance on their own.

Ford x Sydney Sweeney Dickies workwear collection

Now, and inspired by her own 1965 Mustang, Sweeney teams up with Dickies and Ford debuting the second limited edition workwear collection. Building on the successful debut of Ford x Sydney Sweeney earlier this year, the workwear collection experienced unprecedented demand. The most sought-after items sold out within a remarkable 36 hours, leading to a prompt restock to meet the enthusiastic response from customers.

Ford x Sydney Sweeney Dickies workwear collection

As Sweeney puts it, “I was so thrilled that Ford wanted to use auto enthusiasts to model the clothing and create content that teaches people how to do basic maintenance tasks on their vehicles. Being able to take my car into my own hands has been so empowering for me – and I hope this can inspire others who may have never considered working on their vehicle themselves to give it a try.”

Ford x Sydney Sweeney Dickies workwear collection

The new workwear line by Ford, in collaboration with Dickies, features essential pieces such as denim coveralls, a racing jacket, a corduroy hat, a t-shirt, and a keychain. To bring this collection to life, Ford has enlisted the expertise of female auto-restoration enthusiasts including Adri Law, Gelica Peralta, Sandy Rancatore, Isabelle Rosa, and Lauren Fox. 

Ford x Sydney Sweeney Dickies workwear collection

They will showcase the apparel in an engaging online lookbook that goes beyond fashion, offering step-by-step instructions for basic vehicle maintenance, including changing a car battery and checking tire pressure, brake fluid, and oil. As part of the workwear launch, Ford presents an exclusive sneak peek at Sydney Sweeney’s baby blue vintage Mustang. Additionally, Sweeney will share her restoration plans and provide a firsthand demonstration of a tune-up from her garage. The Ford x Sydney Sweeney cookbook and available merchandise is available on merchandise.ford.com.

Get the Goods

Subscribe for the latest in new vehicles, special projects, gear collaborations, and more - plus, be entered into all our Gear giveaways.

By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive email correspondence from us.

Up Next

Gear

More from Author

See More

TractionLife is about hitting the road and enjoying life. We speak to new car buyers and motor-enthusiasts who prefer the unbeaten path, paving their own way in search of adventure, culture, and the best in gear. Let's go.

Get the Goods

Subscribe for the latest in new vehicles, special projects, gear collaborations, and more .

By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive email correspondence from us.

© 2023 Traction Media