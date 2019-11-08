Currently set to Index
Currently set to Follow

How much will Aston Martin’s first SUV cost?

Aston MartinAuto NewsAston Martin News
Aston Martin DBX SUV
Home Aston Martin

That interior though

by News Editor

If you’re missing a luxury SUV in the lineup, are you really an automaker? Joining the other premium brands, Aston Martin finally throws its hat in the sport utility ring with the ultra-luxe 2020 DBX SUV, going up against rivals like the Lamborghini Urus (reviewed here), Bentley Bentayga, and Rolls-Royce Cullinan, to name a select few. 

The Brit’s first-ever SUV makes its official debut on Wednesday 20 November 2019 in Beijing, China. To get a head start, Aston Martin has released official global 2020 DBX pricing starting at $189,900 in the US (including 3-years servicing), with consumer orders opening up on the 20th following the China debut.

Here’s pricing for the major markets:

US$189,900
UK£158,000
Germany€193,500
JapanJPY 22,995,000

DBX price compared to the competition

Starting at just shy of the $200K marker, the 2020 DBX is priced inline with its competition, with the Lambo Urus at $200,000 MSRP and Bentley Bentayga entry price at $165,000. Rolls-Royce ruins the affordability party priced about $150K more, starting at a whopping $345,000. 

Aston Martin DBX$189,900
Lamborghini Urus$200,000
Bentley Bentayga$165,000
Rolls-Royce Cullinan$345,000

DBX Interior steals the show

Of course, these premium SUVs all offer their own flavour and personality but non of them compromise on luxury appointments — both inside and out. The DBX being no exception, especially the interior where the company spent a great deal of attention. 

As the company puts it, “DBX has been designed inside out to ensure owners feel instantly at home from the moment they enter the spacious cabin.” Yeah, we could certainly call this cabin home — because it’s literally the price of a new home. 

Due to a bespoke chassis design, the design team had more flexibility to tailor the interior space to the specific needs of DBX’s customers. Sporting a low, streamlined roofline, the length between the wheels offered the team more room to optimize the hand-crafted cabin. 

Aston_Martin_DBX_Interior
 Into this broad sweep of dash-board the new TFT screens are integrated seamlessly, so that, despite their impressive size, the technology doesn’t interrupt the overall flow of the interior design. Photo: Aston Martin

Apparently, over 6 months were spent just on the driver seating position alone — not just for comfort but also better visibility on the road, particularly, a clear view of the front hood to provide driver confidence when in tight proximity to other cars.

At the centre stack, the TFT screen is huge but not invasive as in many of the new cars these days (i.e. those massive, floating tablet style touch screens), integrating nicely into the sleek layout. 

Bridged centre console a major feature in the cabin

But it’s the bridged centre console Aston Martin feels is the ‘standout feature’ inside the DBX’s cabin. This area keeps important items within reach while not occupying the passenger seat and away from dirt on the car’s floor mats; below, the floating bridge offers more space things like that big Gucci bag or big 1.5L water bottles — two very essential things, right?

Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
Reddit
Email
Pocket
FILED UNDER:
Aston MartinAuto NewsAston Martin News
News Editor
Bringing the latest news including release dates, pricing announcements, product updates. With some glossy concepts and special edition rides in the mix.

UP NEXT

Aston Martin

Aston Martin Recreates 007’s DB5 from Goldfinger: 25 Units Arrive in 2020

News Editor -
The iconic James Bond car from the classic Goldfinger film is being recreated - working gadgets and all. Sporting 282-hp but not road-legal.
Read more
Aston Martin

The Road-Legal Aston Martin-Red Bull AM-RB 001 Concept Hypercar Makes Global Debut in Canada

News Editor -
Powered by a 6.5L V12 the Aston Martin-Red Bull AM-RB 001 concept hypercar makes global debut. Best part? It's road-legal but only 150 units.
Read more
Aston Martin

Aston Martin DB9 GT Bond Edition for the 007 Fans

Amee Reehal -
The Aston Martin DB9 GT Bond Edition celebrates the storied franchise and the world's most famous spy with this limited edition DB9 GT.
Read more

GET THE GOODS

Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for the latest. 2pm EST. Every Thursday. Let's Go.

TractionLife.com Square Logo - Black
TractionLife is about hitting the road and enjoying life. We speak to new car buyers and motor-enthusiasts who prefer the unbeaten path, paving their own way in search of adventure, culture, and the best in gear. Let's go.
© 2019 Traction Media Inc.
MORE STORIES
2012 Aston Martin V8 Vantage S Review

First Drive: 2012 Aston Martin V8 Vantage S Review

Aston-Martin-DB9-GT-Bond-Edition

Aston Martin DB9 GT Bond Edition for the 007 Fans

2015 Aston Martin Vanquish profile front silver

The 2015 Aston Martin Vanquish is the Ultimate Grand Tourer