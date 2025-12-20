Culture

BMW’s Latest Race Car Was Built for Gamers First

Fortnite and Rocket League bmw-m4-gt3-evo-f
Fortnite and Rocket League M4 GT3 EVO (BMW)

The Fortnite-famous BMW M4 GT3 EVO lands at BMW Welt.

BMW M is turning a digital flex into a real-world moment. A BMW M4 GT3 EVO, best known to gamers through Fortnite and Rocket League, has landed at BMW Welt, blurring the line between motorsport, gaming, and pop culture. On display from December 20 through January 11, it’s less about lap times and more about what modern car culture looks like when it escapes the track.

BMW M4 GT3 EVO from Fortnite and Rocket League grill view
BMW

The livery is where things really shift. Designed in collaboration with the anime BLEACH, the M4 GT3 EVO borrows visual cues from protagonist Ichigo Kurosaki, turning a hardcore GT3 race car into something closer to rolling fan art. This isn’t BMW dabbling for novelty’s sake — it’s a continuation of the brand’s push into digital spaces, which previously saw players customize BMW models inside Fortnite and drive them virtually in Rocket League.

BMW M4 GT3 EVO from Fortnite and Rocket League top view
BMW

There’s even merch to match. A BMW M Motorsport PUMA sneaker inspired by the same livery is available in the Fortnite shop, reinforcing the idea that this car lives as much in culture as it does in competition. The two recently collaborated on a glow-in-the-dark art capsule as well. Put simply, this isn’t about selling a car; it’s about meeting a new generation where they already are, then giving them a reason to step inside BMW Welt and see it up close.

BMW M4 GT3 EVO from Fortnite and Rocket League front top
BMW
