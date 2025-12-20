BMW’s Latest Race Car Was Built for Gamers First

BMW M is turning a digital flex into a real-world moment. A BMW M4 GT3 EVO, best known to gamers through Fortnite and Rocket League, has landed at BMW Welt, blurring the line between motorsport, gaming, and pop culture. On display from December 20 through January 11, it’s less about lap times and more about what modern car culture looks like when it escapes the track.

The livery is where things really shift. Designed in collaboration with the anime BLEACH, the M4 GT3 EVO borrows visual cues from protagonist Ichigo Kurosaki, turning a hardcore GT3 race car into something closer to rolling fan art. This isn’t BMW dabbling for novelty’s sake — it’s a continuation of the brand’s push into digital spaces, which previously saw players customize BMW models inside Fortnite and drive them virtually in Rocket League.

There’s even merch to match. A BMW M Motorsport PUMA sneaker inspired by the same livery is available in the Fortnite shop, reinforcing the idea that this car lives as much in culture as it does in competition. The two recently collaborated on a glow-in-the-dark art capsule as well. Put simply, this isn’t about selling a car; it’s about meeting a new generation where they already are, then giving them a reason to step inside BMW Welt and see it up close.