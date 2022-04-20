2023 Subaru Outback Gets A Mild Refresh & New Technology

The wagon-cladded Outback entered its 6th-generation in 2020, with a full redesign. Three years into it, Subaru has given the new Outback a mild facelift along with some technology and packaging updates for the 2023 model year. The changes on the front (all trims except the Outback Wilderness we reviewed here) include a more prominent grille, altered headlamps, and a new front bumper with a pair of circular fog lights. Moreover, the upcoming Outback gets the new version of Subaru’s EyeSight driver assistance technology with the updated software and a wider field of view through the improved camera. Here’s a closer look at what’s new for 2023.

Trim Levels and Powertrains

Accessible again in Base, Premium, Onyx Edition, Wilderness, Limited, and Touring trim levels, Subaru did not make any changes to the two available powerplants. The standard 2.5-liter boxer four-cylinder pumps out 182 horsepower at 5,800 rpm and 176 pound-feet of torque at 4,400 rpm.

Alternatively, the more powerful 2.4-liter turbocharged yields 260 hp at 5,600 rpm and 277 lb-ft. at 2,000 rpm. Both mills pair with a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) that imitates an eight-speed gearbox and standard all-wheel-drive.

2023 Outback Interior

2023 Outback. Photo: Subaru 2023 Outback. Photo: Subaru

Sharing most of its interior with the Legacy, the cabin design is functional, featuring dual-zone climate control, heated front seats, a power-adjustable driver’s seat, and abundant USB ports. You have to upgrade to the higher trims for high-end facilities like a heated steering wheel, ventilated front seats, a power-adjustable front-passenger seat, and heated rear seats.

Other than the base model, all Outback variants have a big 11.6-inch vertically oriented touchscreen boasting a rotary volume, a tuning knob, and a few physical buttons. Not much different from the redesigned, outgoing 2020 Outback interior.

Although you have to pay or opt for top trims to get built-in navigation, a Wi-Fi hotspot, and wireless device charging, the wireless Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto compatibility is standard. The Limited and Touring owners can enjoy a 12-speaker, 576-watt Harman/Kardon audio system.

Outback’s Updated Safety

Subaru has enhanced the safety attributes of the 2023 Outback through various changes. For instance, the available blind-spot detection system and lane change assist also benefit from automatic emergency steering. This system assists in evading collisions when the vehicle runs below 50 miles per hour speed.

2023 Outback. Photo: Subaru

Furthermore, the top-of-the-line Touring model now has a wide-angle mono camera on top of EyeSight’s dual cameras. The additional camera helps faster identification of pedestrians and bicycles at junctions.

With the new additions, the updated mid-size SUV will hopefully retain its highest five stars rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Top Safety Pick+ award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

Off-roading Prowess

With 8.7 inches of ground clearance and all-wheel drive, the 2023 Outback retains its maximum go-anywhere capability. We highly recommend the Wilderness model to off-roading enthusiasts for its 9.5 inches of ground clearance, improved suspension, skid plates to guard the vehicle’s basement, and a drive mode selector with Snow and Mud modes. With the base mill, the lifted station wagon can tow 2700 pounds or 3500 with the turbo engine. Plus, there’s Subaru X-Mode in the mix for added confidence on harsh road conditions.

Pricing and Availability

The 2023 Outback should hit US and Canadian roads in fall this year with an estimated initial price tag of US$29,000. The flagship Touring XT variant will go for at least around US$42,000. We’ll post US and Canadian pricing once confirmed.

