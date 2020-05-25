Currently set to Index
lada niva 4x4 custom by vagabund moto
Adventure Vehicles Overland

Austrian bike builder revives this old school Lada into a modern day overlander

Simple design for big adventure

News Editor

Known for their rule-breaking, monochromatic custom BMW motorcycles, Austrian-based Vagabund Moto flipped the script with this Lada Niva 4×4. Despite its unassuming, dead-simple design, the original Niva (now called the Lada 4×4) in many ways paved the way for today’s sport utilities with its unibody design paired to a a coil-sprung independent front suspension — Vagabund felt the need to ramp it up a little and we’re totally on board. From the looks of it, the majority of the updates to the Russian overlander are cosmetic, including all black wheel wrapped in new beefy tires and the new paint scheme in the shop’s classic flat black and grey two-tone look. This custom Lada was meant to pull motorbikes for those off-road excursions so a hefty HID light-equipped roof rack handles extra storage, along with a lift to handle any other issues. We’re not sure what the cabin looks like here but can safely assume it’s all stock sporting Lada’s classic no-frills layout. In a world run by compact CUVs these days, it’s nice to see an old Lada Niva brought back with a good dose of badass in the mix. 

More at Vagabund Moto

