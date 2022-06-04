2023 BMW X1 Grows In Size, Innovation, Power, and Fun 

BMW has revealed the all-new, third-generation X1 for the North American market, boasting a fresh look, the latest safety and technology facilities, BMW Curved Display with iDrive 8.0, and a revised mill with standard xDrive intelligent all-wheel drive. The compact Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) is more spacious, versatile, advanced, and eager for exploration and adventure than the previous X1 generation.

Exterior

The 2023 BMW X1 keeps the fundamental proportions of the previous generation, but the designers made the exterior bolder through a slightly more prominent, nearly square kidney grille and more pronounced headlights. Moreover, we find regular LED lights with cornering lights and full LED taillights with L-shaped profiles. The tapered rear window gives the luxury SAV a rugged look, whereas the flared wheel arches develop a somewhat broader visual effect.

2023 X1. Photo: BMW

Making the new BMW X1 more practical is its increased dimensions. The engineers added 1.7 inches to the X1 to make it 177.2 inches long and 0.9 inches to the width at 72.6 inches. Besides, it is 1.7 inches taller at 64.6 inches with a wheelbase of 106 inches, which is 0.9 inches longer than the 2022 X1. The drag coefficient of 0.27 and an improved track width of 0.8 inches also add to its enhanced driving dynamics and overall efficiency.

X1 Interior

While the new luxury subcompact crossover still accommodates five, the increased dimensions make it roomier and more comfortable for the passengers. Undoubtedly, the interior appears upscale and modern, but perhaps the biggest interior highlight for the new SAV is the brand’s iDrive powered by OS 8, which users can control through the BMW Curved Display and the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant.

2023 X1. Photo: BMW 2023 X1. Photo: BMW

The Curved Display features a couple of screens, including a 10.25-in instrument cluster and a 10.7-in navigation display. Underneath the glass, we find a big air vent, a smartphone tray for wireless charging, and two cup holders.

Furthermore, all the 2023 X1 variants come equipped with BMW Live Cockpit Plus, boasting BMW Maps, a Bluetooth interface, BMW Apple CarPlay, and four USB-C ports in addition to two 12V power sockets. A Harman Kardon audio system with twelve speakers and tweeters incorporated into the door trim is optional.

Powertrain

The 2023 BMW X1 gives customers only one powertrain choice here, which may affect its versatility credentials. However, the engineers improved the 2.0L four-cylinder turbo by adding a Miller combustion cycle, a new dual direct and port injection system, and a modified combustion chamber geometry.

2023 X1. Photo: BMW

All these changes allow the turbo mill to generate 241 horsepower (177 kilowatts) and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters) of torque that is available between 1,500 and 4,000 rpm. The engine pairs with the latest-generation seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and an xDrive AWD system. BMW claims the new 2023 X1 can hit 60 miles per hour (0-96 kilometers per hour) in 6.2 seconds.

Packages

The buyers can opt for the xLine design package and the M Sport package that comes with steering wheel gearshift paddles with Sport Boost. The available adaptive M suspension with frequency-selective damping lets the driver lower the ride height and sport steering by 0.6 inches.

BMW X1 Release Date and Price

The 2023 BMW X1 will hit the US and Canada dealerships in Q4 2022, wearing a starting price tag of $38,600 (excluding a $995 destination fee).

