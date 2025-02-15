These 2015 SUVs Were Great Then & Still Smart Used Buys Today

This article was first published in 2015, now updated and republished.

Choosing the best-used SUV crossover will take some research. And with SUVs and crossovers having largely displaced station wagons and, to some extent, minivans as the family vehicle of choice, there are plenty to choose from at the used car lot. Here’s our list of the top 5 best-used SUVs on the market right now for buyers looking for dependable family transportation with loads of cargo.

1. Subaru Forester

Price in 2015: Starting MSRP of $24,045 for the base 2.5i trim.

Starting MSRP of $24,045 for the base 2.5i trim. Used Price Today: As of February 2025, used 2015 Subaru Forester models range from approximately $8,351 to $10,945, depending on trim and condition.

2015 Forester. Photo: Subaru

This Japanese brand has built a reputation for desirability based on its excellent all-wheel drive technology. The Forester’s no-nonsense design makes it easy to like for practical reasons, but there are a few issues to watch for. Check oil and coolant levels on any car you test drive; if either is low, it could be a sign of a bad head gasket, one of the few weaknesses in Subaru’s engines. Wheel bearings can be touchy, too. The turbocharged XT model is quick, but the engine is very sensitive to poor maintenance, making it less reliable than the base model.

Related – First Drive: 2017 Subaru Forester Review

2. Mitsubishi Outlander

Price in 2015: Starting MSRP of $23,195 for the base ES trim.

Starting MSRP of $23,195 for the base ES trim. Used Price Today: As of February 2025, used 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander models are typically priced between $7,500 and $12,000, varying based on mileage and condition.

2015 Outlander. Photo: Mitsubishi

A bit of a dark horse, Mitsubishi builds better vehicles than the brand’s embarrassingly slow sales would suggest. The 2015 Outlander may not turn heads with its styling, but it offers solid practicality with an optional third row, making it one of the few compact SUVs to seat seven. Under the hood, it comes with a choice of a 2.4L four-cylinder or a more powerful 3.0L V6, the latter paired with Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) for better traction in rough conditions. Fuel efficiency is decent for the class, and its low resale values make it an affordable used option. Plus, Mitsubishi’s 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty is one of the best in the industry, adding peace of mind for long-term owners.

Related – 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Review

- Advertisement -

3. Dodge Journey

Price in 2015: Starting MSRP of $20,295 for the base SE trim.

Starting MSRP of $20,295 for the base SE trim. Used Price Today: As of February 2025, used 2015 Dodge Journey models are generally listed between $6,500 and $11,000, depending on trim level and vehicle history.

2015 Journey. Photo: Dodge

Like the Outlander, the Journey makes our list primarily because of its low resale values. It’s not flawless, but the 3.6-litre Pentastar V6 is a great motor that moves the Journey with ease and decent fuel economy. Electrical/electronic quirks due to low battery voltage are what you’re most likely to run across, and it’s a good idea to pay attention to transmission performance during your test drive: any weird shift behaviors, like hard shifts or engine speed “flares” between gears, can indicate a vehicle worth avoiding.

4. Hyundai Tucson / Kia Sportage

Price in 2015: Hyundai Tucson’s starting MSRP was $21,650 for the base GLS trim; The Kia Sportage saw an MSRP of $21,900 for the base LX trim.

Used Price Today: As of February 2025, used 2015 Hyundai Tucson and Kia Sportage models typically range from $7,000 to $13,000, depending on condition and mileage.

2015 Tuscon. Photo: Hyundai

Popular primarily for their aggressive pricing and incentives, the 2015 Hyundai Tucson and Kia Sportage (mechanical twins) have proven to be durable and practical choices in the compact crossover segment since their 2010 redesign. Both offer efficient four-cylinder engines, with optional all-wheel drive for added versatility. The Sportage leans sportier with a firmer ride, while the Tucson provides a smoother, more comfortable drive. Inside, they feature user-friendly tech, decent cargo space, and good safety ratings, making them appealing family-friendly options. Known issues include brake/shift interlock switch failures, noisy suspension strut mounts, and occasional rough shifting from the automatic transmission, though overall reliability remains solid. Affordable resale values make them budget-friendly used SUV picks for buyers looking for a no-fuss commuter or small family vehicle.

Related – Kia Debuts the Boldly Redesigned 2016 Sportage in Frankfurt

5. Toyota Highlander

Price in 2015: Starting MSRP of $29,415 for the base LE trim.

Starting MSRP of $29,415 for the base LE trim. Used Price Today: As of February 2025, used 2015 Toyota Highlander models are usually priced between $15,000 and $22,000, varying based on trim, mileage, and overall condition.

2015 Highlander. Photo: Toyota

Thoroughly unexciting yet highly dependable, the 2015 Toyota Highlander excels as a capable, trouble-free family SUV. Following its 2008 redesign, it grew in size, offering more interior space and third-row seating, making it a practical choice for families. While an available 2.7L four-cylinder exists, it feels underpowered for a vehicle of this size. The 3.5L V6 is the better pick, delivering smooth power, strong reliability, and decent fuel efficiency. A hybrid version is available, but real-world fuel savings may not justify the higher price. Mechanical issues are rare, with the water pump being the only commonly reported weak spot. For those seeking a comfortable, low-maintenance three-row SUV, the Highlander remains a top contender.

Related – 2016 Toyota Highlander XLE Review