2022 Genesis G80 3.5T Sport AWD Review

Much like its parent company, Genesis, the luxury division of the Hyundai Motor Group, has been on a massive product offensive over the past 18 months that has transformed its lineup.

Everything Genesis sells is new or recently new, from the pure electric GV60 compact crossover, to the larger GV70 and GV80 SUVs and its forthcoming 2023 G90 flagship sedan, which is also all-new.

The focus of this review, the G80 Sport, is a new performance variant of the second-generation mid-size G80 sedan that was all-new in 2021.

G80 Sedan Pricing

The G80 Sport comes well-stocked in both the U.S. and Canada, although option packages are available. The base MSRP in the U.S., where it’s known as the 3.5T Sport AWD, is $65,250 (USD), while pricing starts at $73,500 (CAD) in Canada.

2022 Genesis G80 3.5T Sport AWD 2022 Genesis G80 3.5T Sport AWD

In the U.S., two option packages are available. Sport Prestige with all-season tires ($6,000 USD) adds items such 20-inch sport alloy wheels, Nappa leather seating and a 12.3-inch 3D digital instrument cluster. Sport Prestige with summer tires ($6,500 USD) adds to Active Noise Control to the list of features included in the all-season package.

In Canada, the 3.5T Sport Plus AWD package ($6,500 CAD) comes with a 12.3-inch 3D instrument cluster, Nappa leather seating, 16-way power driver’s seat, rear wheel steering, Sport+ mode and launch control, surround view monitor, blind-view monitor, carbon fiber interior and more.

2022 Genesis G80 Sport Interior

As one might expect, the G80 Sport comes fully loaded. Among the highlights are Sport exclusives such as V-pattern leather seating, three-spoke steering wheel with red stitching and carbon fibre door garnishes. Other standard amenities include a 21-speaker Lexicon premium audio system, 14.5-inch HD multimedia system with embedded navigation, heated steering wheel, heated / ventilated front seats, head-up display and more.

2022 Genesis G80 3.5T Sport AWD 2022 Genesis G80 3.5T Sport AWD

The G80 Sport cabin is spacious, exceedingly comfortable, with impressive fit and finish. Genesis designers have filled the cabin with an array of soft touch materials, stylish plastic and carbon fiber inserts and brushed metallic accents that brighten up the centre console and dash panel while retaining ease of use.

One negative here is the decision to place a rotary gear selector directly below a rotary multimedia interface controller, which can cause one to be confused for the other. Rotary gear selectors are spreading across the industry like wildfire, which is a shame – and a potential hazard – given gear shift levers are much more intuitive.

Performance / Drive Impressions

The G80 3.5T Sport AWD / G80 Sport has one powertrain, a 3.5L twin-turbocharged V6 engine (375 hp / 391 lb-ft.) paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and standard all-wheel drive. Fuel consumption is 16 / 25 mpg or 14.8 / 9.9 L / 100km (city / highway).

On the road, the 3.5L twin-turbo V6 launches the G80 Sport off the line with impressive thrust and keeps it going through the mid-range thanks to peak torque arriving at just 1,300 rpm and running through 4,500 rpm. Such a flat torque curve makes the G80 Sport a fun car to dart mixed traffic in, despite its long and heavy structure.

2022 Genesis G80 3.5T Sport AWD 2022 Genesis G80 3.5T Sport AWD

Despite its sportier aesthetic, the G80 Sport is still a premium cruiser, and it cruises along quietly in everyday driving situations. However, by flipping the drive mode selector from eco to sport or sport+, engine revs spike, the 8-speed’s shift pattern becomes more aggressive, and the driver’s seat pinches your sides! In this mode, the G80 Sport awakens, transforming from daily driver to pavement-eating sport sedan.

It’s still not loud or quite visceral per se, but its reflexes feel sharper. To that point, darting around corners and quick chicanes feels quite secure, due in part to the presence of rear-wheel steering which helps the car rotate through turns.

Takeaway

The G80 Sport is an appealing package for those seeking an alternative to the German sport sedan hegemony, and while it may not conquest a great deal from Audi and BMW, it delivers a compelling performance value proposition.

With its sexy exterior styling, sleek and luxurious interior, and torquey twin-turbo V6, the G80 Sport strikes a satisfying balance between premium daily driver and dynamic performance car. It won’t be mistaken for an M or RS track beast, but the performance it offers is suitable for the everyday, and for a price far below those of its German alternatives. This is ground Genesis can win on.

What we liked most: Sleek styling

Torquey twin-turbo V6

Sumptuous, high-tech interior G80 Sport competitors: Audi A7 Sportback

BMW 5 Series

Volvo S90