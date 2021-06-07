This stunning and unique motorcycle was a one-off creation for one of Memmingen, Germany-based Crooked Motorcycles’s special clients. This BMW K100 started as a single project, but they’re now offering similar models to willing customers. The Nightcrawler is a 1986 K100 heavily modified and adapted to give it a contemporary feel. It features a completely overhauled motor, Wilbers 46RR suspension forks with Adjustline 632 shocks, Metzeler Karoo 3 tires and a Cobra SPX Carbon muffler, to name but a few of the specially created additions that have gone into this bike. Though you see the BMW logo, this is no ordinary Bavarian bike. The laser-cut fuel tank and frame were inspired by a Lockheed F-117, and create an irresistible angular form that seems to convey an almighty strength and impossible slickness all at the same time. From the all-new electronics from Motogadget to the JW Speaker headlight, from the intricate detail of the R100RS spoked front wheel to the custom leather seat upholstered by the increasingly popular Swiss Yves Knobel. Every intricate detail has been carefully thought through to give us a whole new perspective on the K100. They used to call this bike the “flying brick” but now it seems that this mainstay of the BMW line has finally come of age.