Droog Moto’s 210-horsepower Kawasaki-Based Hyperfighter Apagón SC

New, badass pair of street fighters powered by Kawasaki engines - and a whole lot of attitude.

Droog Moto, the exclusively online motorcycle company founded and operated by Max and Erica Droog, is at it again with their latest bespoke 2-wheeler — the Hyperfighter Apagón. The blacked-out, stealthy Apagón is an ultra lightweight machine with premium performance at its core, stripping down a Kawasaki, only to build it back up with an adjustable suspension both front and rear, a carbon fibre muffler, trader bars, and disc wheel covers. Add Droog’s characteristic LED lighting up front for that rugged look, similar to the DM-017 E-Fighter V2 and DM-15 Custom Kawasaki Ninja 250

For an even meaner, track-focused version the Apagón SC ramps it up with a supercharged a 998cc inline-four engine from a Kawasaki ZH2, good for a whopping 210 horsepower. The naturally-aspirated Hyperfighter Apagón with the 120-hp Kawasaki Z900 engine sells for $55,000; the supercharged Hyperfighter Apagón SC goes for $75,000. Frankly, you can’t go wrong with either, with its custom suede seats, laser welded CNC fuel tank, and custom solid vented wheels, to name a few things on this pair of angular, athletic modern street fighters.

