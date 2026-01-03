CultureAdventure Vehicles

1980 Porsche 911 3.0 SC Safari

Elfersport

Not built for Cars & Coffee.

Porsche has spent decades reminding owners that a 911 doesn’t need perfect pavement to be fun. We saw that firsthand at Porsche Camp4 Canada, where snow, ice, and sub-zero temperatures were part of the experience, not limitations. That same mindset carries through in this 1980 911 3.0 SC Safari, a build that embraces the idea that some of the most interesting 911s are the ones willing to get dirty, go sideways, and venture well beyond the road.

1980_Porsche_911_3.0_SC_Safari_rear_wheel_and_spare_1200
Elfersport

The rebuild was carried out using traditional sheet metal, with all worn components replaced and the chassis reworked around a Bilstein rally suspension. Details matter here: Recaro bucket seats with four-point TRS harnesses, a custom roll bar, LED lighting, and black Fuchs wheels wrapped in Nokia Rockproof tires, with a full-size spare mounted on the roof. Finished in metallic Geminigrau, the stance and proportions feel purposeful.

1980_Porsche_911_3.0_SC_Safari_roll_bar_1200
Elfersport

Built by specialists in Finland, this one-off Safari doesn’t just look the part—it’s been recognized for it, taking Best of Show / People’s Choice at Porsche Festival Finland in 2022. Priced at €129,000, it lands at an interesting moment, just as Porsche itself nods back to rally-inspired 911s. Proof that when done right, the Safari formula still feels timeless rather than trendy. Learn more over at Elferspot.

