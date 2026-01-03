1980 Porsche 911 3.0 SC Safari

Porsche has spent decades reminding owners that a 911 doesn’t need perfect pavement to be fun. We saw that firsthand at Porsche Camp4 Canada, where snow, ice, and sub-zero temperatures were part of the experience, not limitations. That same mindset carries through in this 1980 911 3.0 SC Safari, a build that embraces the idea that some of the most interesting 911s are the ones willing to get dirty, go sideways, and venture well beyond the road.

The rebuild was carried out using traditional sheet metal, with all worn components replaced and the chassis reworked around a Bilstein rally suspension. Details matter here: Recaro bucket seats with four-point TRS harnesses, a custom roll bar, LED lighting, and black Fuchs wheels wrapped in Nokia Rockproof tires, with a full-size spare mounted on the roof. Finished in metallic Geminigrau, the stance and proportions feel purposeful.

Built by specialists in Finland, this one-off Safari doesn’t just look the part—it’s been recognized for it, taking Best of Show / People’s Choice at Porsche Festival Finland in 2022. Priced at €129,000, it lands at an interesting moment, just as Porsche itself nods back to rally-inspired 911s. Proof that when done right, the Safari formula still feels timeless rather than trendy. Learn more over at Elferspot.