Custom Land Cruisers and Tacomas are Toyota’s 2023 SEMA Show Stars

Toyota returns to the aftermarket SEMA Show in Las Vegas this year with no fewer than 19 vehicles in a huge display across the Central Hall. With all-new models hitting the market, it’s no surprise that custom versions of the Land Cruiser and Tacoma steal the show. Let’s take a look at some highlights: FJ Bruiser Concept, Tacoma X-Runner Concept, Retro Cruiser, and Tacoma Blue Beetle.

FJ Bruiser Concept. Photo: Graham Heeps

FJ Bruiser Concept

No doubt about the most arresting of the many custom builds on the Toyota stand this year – it’s the outrageous FJ Bruiser Concept, a rock-crawling vintage FJ45 truck that’s said to be as unstoppable as it looks.

Based on a 1966 model, the Bruiser was put together – like many of the best Toyota SEMA specials – by Marty Schwerter and his team at the Toyota Motorsports garage. The King of The Hammers race-style machine is powered by a modified version of TRD’s current NASCAR V8 Cup Car powerplant, which produces 725 hp, complete with a vocal MagnaFlow exhaust.

The driveline features front and rear Currie differentials and an Advanced Adapter Atlas transfer case that provides four speeds in both 2WD and 4WD. The setup enables the 1966 FJ to crawl at 12mph revving to 7,000rpm in the lowest gear, yet reach speeds of up to 165mph at the same engine speed in its highest gear!

Should the 42-inch BF Goodrich Krawler tires and incredible suspension articulation not suffice, a pushbutton-activated, tank-like, underbody CAMSO track system helps the truck power out of any high-centred situation.

2024 Tacoma X-Runner Concept. Photo: Graham Heeps

2024 Tacoma X-Runner Concept

Inspired by the Tacoma X-Runner of 20 years ago, this low-riding, Speedway Blue-painted concept is a vision of a modern sport truck.

The modifications start with a 3-inch-wider track and strengthened frame. Front and side bodywork features custom aero-fairings with functional vents to cool the X-Runner’s 13.9-inch Tundra front brakes. Also from the Tundra – specifically as part of a TRD Performance Package upgrade that will be available from 2024 – is a modified, hood-scoop-fed, i-Force, 3.4-litre twin-turbo V6 producing 421 hp, with 479 lb-ft of peak torque.

2024 Tacoma X-Runner Concept. Photo: Graham Heeps

X-Runner’s lowered street stance is thanks to a Tundra-sourced air-suspension, with upper and lower arms lengthened to match the larger truck’s suspension geometry. There are also custom-valved Bilstein shocks with remote reservoirs and 21×9.5-inch, carbon-fiber wheels.

Retro Cruiser. Photo: Graham Heeps

Retro Cruiser

To celebrate the Land Cruiser’s return to North America in 2024, Toyota has brought Rod Millen’s famous Retro Cruiser concept to SEMA for the first time. Longer and wider than the 1967 FJ45 Land Cruiser Wagon on which it is based, the concept is powered by the later 100 Series Land Cruiser’s 230-hp, 4.7-litre V8.

To prepare the Retro Cruiser for this year’s show, the Toyota team gave the FJ45 a full mechanical refresh before handing it over to Complete Customs in McKinney, Texas. There, it was stripped down to bare metal before being sprayed in the original golden colour, restoring the vehicle to its 1999 glory.

2024 Tacoma Blue Beetle. Photo: Graham Heeps

2024 Tacoma Blue Beetle

This more conventional Tacoma is all about the wild, purple-and-blue wrap, which is inspired by the 2023 DC superhero movie Blue Beetle. Toyota’s Calty Design Research, Inc. was the lead builder for the project, which also includes a set of 18-inch TRD Sport alloys and Toyota Predator tube steps.

The SEMA Show runs from October 31 to November 3 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.