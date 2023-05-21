2024 Toyota Tacoma Release Date, Specs & Price

Kona, Hawaii — The formidable Taco has been the OG within the small truck segment, going strong for nearly two decades now. Tacoma owners often put there trucks to the test, taking them off the beaten path for adventure, camping, and off-road fun, while taking advantage of its nimble size on urban streets and mall parking lots. They’re used and rightfully abused, all while retaining terrific resale value on the preowned market.

Well, for 2024, Toyota’s small pickup gets a major overhaul, entering its next-generation with a long list of changes and updates. In many ways, a mini-Tundra in terms of looks with that massive front grill and bold, carved proportions. The entire 2024 Tacoma interior is completely redesigned.

2024 Toyota Tacoma Limited. Photo: Amee Reehal

Release date: Toyota is giving us a late 2023 release date for the new Tacoma. This is for the gas-powered i-FORCE models. A hybrid is also in the mix with the i-FORCE MAX, arriving a bit later in Spring 2024.

Price: It’s too early for MSRP, but check back here late 2023 when Toyota will be giving us official pricing. However, it’s safe to say: expect a higher entry-level price-point for 2024 over the outgoing 2023 models.

2024 Toyota Tacoma Specs Up Close

Here’s a look at the new Tacoma’s trims and configurations, powertrain and performance numbers, towing capacity, and other key specs including ground clearance.

Grades/Trims and Configurations

2024 Toyota Tacoma Limited. Photo: Amee Reehal 2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport. Photo: Amee Reehal

The new Tacoma will come in eight trims for 2024, including SR, SR5, TRD PreRunner, TRD Sport, TRD Off-Road, Limited, Trailhunter, and TRD Pro. Configurations include Two-door XtraCab with 6-foot bed, Four-door Double Cab with 5-foot bed, and Four-door Double Cab with 6-foot bed.

Here’s how the configurations look for each Tacoma trim:

2024 Tacoma Trim Configuration SR XtraCab Double Cab SR5 XtraCab Double Cab TRD PreRunner XtraCab TRD Sport Double Cab TRD Off-Road Double Cab Limited Double Cab TRD Pro Double Cab Trailhunter Double Cab

Powertrains and Tacoma Horsepower

2024 Toyota Tacoma Limited. Photo: Amee Reehal

Powering the new Tacoma is the standard i-FORCE turbocharged 2.4L 4-cylinder. Horsepower on the low-end for the entry-level SR is 228-hp, paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission. The same engine on all other trims increases power by 50 horses, to a maximum 278-hp paired to the same 8-speed tranny.

New Tacoma Hybrid, first-ever Tacoma Trailhunter, and a 6-speed manual transmission

Need more power and torque? Go for the hybrid-powered Tacoma with the i-FORCE MAX, putting down an impressive 326-hp total output, also with the 8-speed transmission. The electric motor alone makes 48-hp. The hybrid’s 465 lb.-ft. of torque blows past the gas-powered Tacoma’s maximum torque rated at 317 lb.-ft..

2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport and Limited. Photo: Amee Reehal 2024 Toyota Tacoma Limited. Photo: Amee Reehal

If overloading is your thing, or you find yourself endlessly buying Tacoma off-road aftermarket accessories, take a look at the new 2024 Tacoma Trailhunter — a badass, factory-developed trim with the i-FORCE MAX powertrain.

Good and bad news for stick shift lovers. The good news is Toyota will offer 6-speed manual transmission for 2024. The bad news isn’t all that bad: power and torque both drop a bit for the manual, down to 270-hp and 310 lb.-ft.

2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport with 6-speed manual transmission. Photo: Amee Reehal 2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport with 6-speed manual transmission. Photo: Amee Reehal

Below, a full look at each powertrain, engine and respective power specs:

Powertrain Engine Horsepower Torque Transmission i-FORCE – SR model 2.4L turbo, 4-cylinder 228 hp @ 6,000 RPM 243 lb.-ft. @ 1,700 RPM 8-speed auto i-FORCE 2.4L turbo, 4-cylinder 270 hp @ 5,400 RPM 310 lb.-ft. @ 1,700 RPM 6-speed manual i-FORCE 2.4L turbo, 4-cylinder 278 hp @ 6,000 RPM 317 lb.-ft. @ 1,700 RPM 8-speed auto i-FORCE MAX 2.4L turbo hybrid, 4-cylinder 326 hp @ 6,000 RPM 465 lb.-ft. @ 1,700 RPM 8-speed auto

2024 Tacoma Towing Capacity

2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport. Photo: Amee Reehal

We know the 278-hp gas-powered 2.4L turbo will tow a maximum 6,500 pounds. That’s the same towing capacity as the 2020 Tacoma, and down from the 2023 Tacoma’s 6,800 pounds. The turbo hybrid will pull 6,000 pounds with a 1,709 pounds of payload.

These towing numbers are on the lower side, considering most mid-size pickups are rated to tow around 7,500 pounds. We asked Toyota why this was, and reason seems to be based on reliability over vanity towing numbers.

In other words, increasing towing specs adds more moving parts; the engine takes a small hit. Considering Tacoma owners don’t typically use their mid-size pickups for pulling duties, the trade-off wasn’t worth it.

2024 Toyota Tacoma Limited rear door with new button. Photo: Amee Reehal

Frankly, 6,500 pounds is suffice to pull most small things like RVs, boasts and such. And if towing is a major buying factor, then just go for the full-size Tundra that basically doubles what the Tacoma tows, at around 12,000 pounds maximum.

Other specs & standard safety features

In terms of ground clearance, suspension, and more, here are some more Tacoma specs to know about.

Ground clearance (max): 9.5 inches

Running ground clearance (max): 11 inches

Drivetrains: 1) 4×2 with Auto LSD (rear e-locker available) 2) 4×4 with two-speed transfer case + A-TRAC (rear e-locker available) 3) Full-time 4×4 with two-speed transfer case + center diff lock (Limited i-FORCE MAX only)

Suspensions: 1) Double wishbone front 2) Leaf-spring (SR, SR5 XtraCab, TRD PreRunner) 3) Multilink rear suspension

Approach (max): 33.8-degree

Breakover (max): 23.5-degree

Departure Angles: 25.7-degree

All 2024 Tacomas get Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 as standard — a suite of safety features including lane departure warning, road sign assist, auto high beams, pre-collision & pedestrian detection, proactive driving assist, and radar cruise control.

2024 Tacoma Photos

Limited (red) and TRD Sport (blue) models showns. Photos: Amee Reehal