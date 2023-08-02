Toyota’s Rugged Land Cruiser is Back with Retro Looks & Hybrid Power

Salt Lake City, UT — Off-road-dedicated vehicles are all the talk these days, particularly retro-inspired adventure machines. Ford proved how successful of a business case a new Bronco can be, while Volkswagen’s electric Scout division should garner a lot of interest from consumers. Heck, even the new Hyundai Santa Fe looks ready for action now.

Release Date: expect the new Land Cruiser to hit dealerships sometime Spring 2024. Pricing hasn’t been announced but Toyota’s saying it will start around $55,000 US – likely the entry-level Land Cruiser 1958. Stay tuned. It will be built in Toyota Motor Corporation’s Tahara and Hino plants in Japan.

Toyota, a brand well known for reliable off-road trucks and SUVS, understands this trend rather well. Surf any popular social media app and chances are you’ll find a thread posting a modified #toyotatruck taking part in a wide variety of outdoor activities, further enforcing the brand’s reputation for reliability.

It therefore only makes sense to see Toyota return to the market with an iconic nameplate. Yes, the Land Cruiser is indeed returning to North America (since 2021 in the US, and a 35-year hiatus in Canada). Here’s a quick rundown of what to expect.

TNGA and Retro Styling

2024 Land Cruiser. Photo: Toyota

Based on Toyota’s TNGA-F global truck platform, the new Land Cruiser takes all its styling cues from past and highly popular models. Stretching at just over 193 inches long and 84 inches wide, it comes out of the box wearing 18-inch wheels, a rear locking differential, Toyota’s now well known CRAWL control off-road technology and a 2,400 watt AC inverter on board.

But that’s only if you opt for the Land Cruiser 1958, one of three available trim levels that further enforce Toyota’s inspiration from retro design. While all Land Cruisers have an upright, rugged, and very square stance, consumers can choose their front end according to trim levels.

2024 Land Cruiser 1958 is the entry-level grade. Photo: Toyota 2024 Land Cruiser 1958. Photo: Toyota

For instance, the 1958 model (and First Edition) comes with round LED headlights and more toned-down front fascia for a classic look, while the regular Land Cruiser model get a more modern rectangular headlight setup with a considerably more prominent front bumper.

Hybrid Power and Plenty of Capability

2024 Land Cruiser’s new i-Force MAX hybrid powertrain. Photo: Toyota Key performance specs: Engine : turbocharged 2.4L 4-cylinder

: turbocharged 2.4L 4-cylinder Hybrid battery : 1.87 kWh NiMH

: 1.87 kWh NiMH Transmission : 8-speed auto

: 8-speed auto Drivetrain : full-time 4×4

: full-time 4×4 Horsepower : 326-hp

: 326-hp Torque : 465 lb.-ft.

: 465 lb.-ft. Towing: 6,000 pounds

All 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser’s will come standard with Toyota’s i-FORCE MAX hybrid drivetrain comprised of a turbocharged 2.4L four-cylinder engine and a 48-horsepower electric motor, powered by a 1.87 kWh NiMH battery.

Total system output is rated at 326 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque, while an eight-speed automatic transmission sends the power to all four wheels via a full-time 4×4 system with two-speed transfer case. The towing rating is set at a firm 6,000 pounds across the lineup.

With the Land Cruiser, Toyota really wanted to up the ante as far as adventure SUVs go, which is why it has crammed it with technology and capability. For instance, Land Cruiser and Land Cruiser First Edition models are equipped with a front stabilizer disconnect system for improved articulation in the trails.

2024 Land Cruiser. Photo: Toyota 2024 Land Cruiser. Photo: Toyota

All Land Cruisers come standard with a 31-degree approach angle, 22-degree departure angle and 25-degree breakover angle, while ground clearance is rated at 8.7 inches (Land Cruiser 1958’s approach angle is actually 30-degree).

Furthermore, front tow hooks ensure instant recovery when thwarted in a tricky situation, while rock rails and high strength steel skid plates protect vital mechanical components from rocks and debris.

Rugged Interior Packed with Tech

Inside, the rugged theme continues with a square design theme and a sense of adventure everywhere you look. The Land Cruiser was also crammed with the kind of technology we expect from today’s vehicles.

2024 Land Cruiser. Photo: Toyota 2024 Land Cruiser. Photo: Toyota

A true five-seater mid-size SUV, it can be equipped with Toyota’s 12.3-inch multimedia system featuring over-the-air updates and 4G network capabilities. A 14-speaker JBL sound system is available as optional equipment, while Toyota’s Safety Sense 3.0 driving assistance technology is standard on all trims.

Interested in the 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser? You’ll have to act now by reserving your own via Toyota’s website, as high demand and still looming supply chain issues could delay delivery of some examples. Scheduled to arrive in North American dealerships in the Spring of 2024, the new Toyota Land Cruiser is most presumably going to become a sales hit.

New Land Cruiser Images