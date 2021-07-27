DARC MONO Expedition RV: A True Premium Off-Road Beast

Already featured in a number of major automotive media outlets, the DARC MONO Expedition RV is shaking up the RV space with this innovative, custom-built expedition vehicle perfect for two travellers with a sense of adventure. The DARC MONO is based on the latest generation Iveco Daily 4×4 platform, and features a durable and dependable chassis combined together with a high-quality living space and seriously capable drivetrain that can handle just about any terrain you need it to.

The principal shell is a unique carbon fibre monocoque that marries F1-level technology with the needs of a mobile home. Despite adding structural strength, the new off-road RV boasts a 35-percent weight reduction on previous models thanks to this monocoque. Take advantage of the new strength with newly installed larger windows, and a rear rack for either a spare tire or a payload like bikes or even a motorcycle.

DARC MONO Expedition RV. Photo: DARC MONO

The DARC MONO rides on 36” all-terrain tires, which when put together with its permanent AWD drivetrain, fully-adaptive suspension and innovative chassis makes for a comfortable and capable ride, even off-road. Customize it further with a bull bar attached to a 10-tonne winch, or the LED light bar and carbon fibre intake snorkel.

The inside boasts 205cm (6’7”) of headroom, and a stunning 270-degree panoramic view thanks to all the new windows. The cosy but spacious atmosphere offers a lowering queen bed, fully equipped office and kitchen area, bespoke audio system and much more. The starting price is €295,000 ($361,012). DARC MONO are taking orders for custom builds right now. For nearly double this price, there’s also this badass, Colorado-based EarthRoamer for $700,000.