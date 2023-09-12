The Deeley Exhibition: A Motorcycle Museum for Vintage Bike Lovers (and a Vancouver Treasure)

If you have any interest in motorcycles you probably have heard the name Trev Deeley. Sure, the name sits prominently on the wall above one of the largest motorcycle dealerships in the country, but the man himself was much more than just a motorcycle salesman.

The Deeley family has a long history in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, as Trevor’s father Fred began selling bicycles in the city in 1914, before expanding his operation to sell BSA motorcycles in 1916. With the city growing and transportation needs changing Fred Deeley continued to expand and started to import Harley-Davidson motorcycles from the United States. The fledgling American motorcycle company was just finding its feet and the Deeley family would soon become the first distributor for the brand in Canada.

The Deeley Exhibition. Photo: Russell Purcell The Deeley Exhibition. Photo: Russell Purcell

Trev Deeley joined the family business in 1935 as a mechanic, and with the support of the family would help grow the venture to become one of the most influential and successful motorcycle operations in North America.

One of the finest motorcycle collections in the country

Trev was a racer, a collector, and a philanthropist, and visitors to the impressive dealership bearing his name can explore the family’s history by visiting the Deeley Exhibition, which is housed under the same roof. The Deeley Exhibition represents one of the finest motorcycle collections in the country and includes a rotating cast of rolling specimens from the personal collection of the Deeley family.

Owners Malcolm Hunter and Don James sought to build a venue that would allow the public to get excited about the history and evolution of motorcycle technology and get an up-close look at some of the finest examples of these special vehicles in a state-of-the-art facility.

Rotating themes of the privately owned collection of vintage motorcycles

The Deeley Exhibition. Photo: Russell Purcell The Deeley Exhibition. Photo: Russell Purcell

After spending several hours perusing the various displays and storyboards it is obvious that this is a passion project for a whole team of people. The layout is visitor-friendly and informative, and even the most diehard motorcycle fans will see or learn something new as they circulate among the 60 or so bikes that make up the current exhibit.

The collection itself is too large to display all at one time, as there are close to a couple of hundred motorcycles in its entirety, so the curator rotates the motorcycles through the gallery by designing theme exhibits which are changed out occasionally.

The current exhibit is called Riders Choice and includes motorcycles from all over the world, and of every shape, size, and purpose. There are war machines, racing steeds, movie bikes, and a wide array of special models that combine to create a truly memorable experience for young and old alike.

The Deeley Exhibition. Photo: Russell Purcell The Deeley Exhibition. Photo: Russell Purcell

Admission and when you can visit

Admission to the collection is by donation, which is a nice way for the company to give back to the community, and parking is free. Should your two-wheeled adventure take you to the Vancouver area, a visit to the Deeley Exhibition is a great way to stretch your legs and immerse yourself in motorcycle culture.

The Deeley Exhibition is located at Trev Deeley Motorcycles, 1875 Boundary Road, Vancouver, B.C., and is open from Tuesday to Saturday from 10:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.

The Deeley Exhibition images inside the museum: