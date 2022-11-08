DeLorean JZD Coupe: Like Father Like Daughter

The Model JZD is a modern re-imagination of the DeLorean car designed by Angel Guerra and Allan Portillo. This sleek concept isn’t actually made by the DeLorean Motor Company; rather, it is a project of DeLorean Next Generation (DNG) Motors, founded by the renowned John Z. DeLorean’s daughter, Kat DeLorean. DNG Motors has plans to start production in January next year in Detroit, and introducing if formally in December 2023. Named after John Zachary DeLorean, the JZD’s styling fully resonates with the design of modern sports cars while keeping the DMC12’s expressing aspects such as the gull-wing doors, rear-mounted engine, and grater panels. As site HypeBeast.com puts it, the upcoming Model JZD aims to be grounded in the values her father believed in such as quality, safety, longevity, and affordability. We’ll definitely keep our eyes peeled for this one.

