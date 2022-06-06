2022 Dodge Durango SRT 392 AWD: A Closer Look 

In many ways, the 2022 Dodge Durango SRT 392 is essentially the Challenger muscle car’s attitude wrapped into a 3-row SUV. Featuring a Hemi V8 delivering 475 horsepower and capable of smoky four-wheel burnout, it is more than your average SUV.

While it is spacious for six adults and has an adjustable suspension that enables you to get as comfortable as possible, it sips fuel very rapidly. That’s a price you have to pay to enjoy American muscle car transportation in an SUV.

Current 2022 Durango lineup: SXT

GT

R/T

Citadel

SRT 392 2022 Durango SRT 392 AWD: Photo: Dodge

Durango SRT Horsepower

The 2022 Durango SRT 392 houses a stout 6.4L HEMI V8 creating an inspiring 475 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque – the same power output the Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT delivers. Since it doesn’t have a turbocharger or other ways of forced induction, the throttle response is brutally quick, and it sounds thunderous even at half-throttle.

Definitely world’s apart from the 2011 Dodge Durango Citadel we reviewed a decade ago, powered by a 3.6L Pentastar V6 mated to a five-speed automatic, making under 300 horsepower.

The TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission pairs with a standard all-wheel-drive system and intelligently picks correct ratios and aids you in overtaking effortlessly. For times when you want to shift at your will, you can use steering-mounting paddles that offer a sharp response, as well.

Engine : 392 HEMI V8 SRT

: 392 HEMI V8 SRT Type : 90-degree V-type, liquid-cooled

: 90-degree V-type, liquid-cooled Displacement : 392 cu. in. (6,417 cu. cm)

: 392 cu. in. (6,417 cu. cm) Bore x Stroke : 4.09 x 3.72 (103.9 x 94.5)

: 4.09 x 3.72 (103.9 x 94.5) Power : 475 hp (354 kW) @ 6,000 rpm

: 475 hp (354 kW) @ 6,000 rpm Torque : 470 lb.-ft. (637 N•m) @ 4,300 rpm

: 470 lb.-ft. (637 N•m) @ 4,300 rpm Max. Engine Speed : 6,400 rpm (electronically limited)

: 6,400 rpm (electronically limited) Exhaust Type: Dual exhaust with 4-in. round with nickel-chrome tips

Performance & Durango Towing Capacity

The Durango SRT 392 verifies the automaker’s dedication to performance. The mill is commanding, accelerating this 5,500-pound mid-size SUV smoothly to 60 mph in 4.7 seconds and completing the quarter-mile in a scant 12.9 seconds. Still, the SRT behaves very well during daily commutes with strong braking performance.

2022 Durango SRT 392 AWD. Photo: Dodge

The steering and handling are fair for an SUV of this size and weight. You can have a lot of fun during your drives, at least before you have to turn. The rigid suspension performs excellently to hide the SUV’s weight and high center of gravity. You can’t ask for performance and everyday usability at the same time, can you?

One of the main highlights of the SRT 392 is its class-leading towing capability of 8,700 pounds. Just for comparison, the Kia Telluride can only pull 5,000 lbs.

Fuel Economy

As stated earlier, the 2022 Dodge SRT 392 AWD doesn’t return a good mileage. The 6.4-liter V8 is as eager in the Durango as it is in the Grand Cherokee SRT, meaning the EPA rates it at 13/19/15 mpg on the city/highway/combined cycles.

The 24.6-gallon fuel tank may deliver up to 369 miles of range in the SRT against almost 400 miles for the Kia Telluride, even with its smaller tank. For comparison, we can tell that both the Telluride AWD and Hyundai Palisade AWD deliver 19/24/21 mpg.

Standard Features

2022 Durango SRT 392 AWD. Photo: Dodge

Being the flagship model in the Durango lineup, Dodge equipped the SRT 392 AWD open-heartedly. A power liftgate, heated wing mirrors, three-zone automatic climate control, rain-sensing windshield wipers, cruise control, power front seats with both heating & ventilation, and 12-volt DC power outlets are standard facilities.

The Durango SRT 392 ensures safety through the rearview camera, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, along with the choice of adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go, lane departure warning, and a power sunroof.

The infotainment system includes a 10.1-inch touchscreen display supporting Uconnect 5 software, Bluetooth connectivity, navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless Android Auto, a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, and HD Radio with SiriusXM satellite radio.

Price

The 2022 Dodge Durango SRT 392 AWD presently costs $68,590 at least. The price is seriously high compared to less powerful Kia Telluride (under $32,000). However, if you want a utility vehicle that is more fun than a typical SUV and makes a scene as you arrive and leave, the Durango SRT might be the answer.

