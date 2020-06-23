Joop Donkervoort has successfully carved out his own brand of insanity in the world of automobiles since the day he started building his creations over thirty years ago. Now, to celebrate the founder’s 70th birthday, the Dutch automaker is rolling out 70 units of an Audi-powered Donkervoort DB GTO with the special edition JD70 for a cool $185,367 — a crazy, carbon built rocket the company claims is the ‘world’s first 2G production supercar.’ Weighting less than 700kg and powered by an Audi 2.5L, five-cylinder engine paired to a 5-speed manual transmission, Donkervoort’s most powerful car yet will put down 415-hp, however, it’s the 384 lb.ft of torque that steals the show with the peak hitting as low as 1750rpm and holding on until 6350rpm. But it’s the DB GTO-JD70’s ability to hit 2 G’s of lateral grip on street tires that will turn heads — or more fittingly, snap heads back. Expect to hit a 174 mph top speed, 124 mph in a mere 7.7-seconds, and 0-62 mph in only 2.7-seconds. Despite these numbers, this Dutch missile rolling on grippy Nankang AR-1 tires is equally as capable on the track with adjustable shock absorbers, a wide-track suspension system, a full Bosch Race ABS system, and adjustable traction control system to allow the special edition DB GTO to be an all-weather cruiser. Honestly, we can go on and on with Donkervoort’s latest creation — from the near 100-percent carbon-fibre bodywork and race-bred digital instrument cluster to performance enhancements like the second diffuser at the rear and new louvres. Happy Birthday, Joop! Meantime, check out this Donkervoort D8 GTO Bare Naked Carbon Edition.















