The Ducati Diavel V4 for Bentley Motorcycle Collaboration

The Italian bikebuilder and British carmaker team up for the first time, producing an ultra-limited motorcycle publicly revealed during Art Basel week in Miami Beach. Inspired by the sleek, 730 horsepower Bentley Batur hard-top coupé limited to only 18 units, the Diavel for Bentley is essentially a piece of art on two wheels. But this art piece moves, built upon the 166 horsepower 1,1158cc Ducati Diavel V4 motorcycle, so technical specs remain the same. The Ducati design team took the best from both machines, incorporating them into a single bike and putting performance and craftsmanship on full display.

Precisely, the forged rims, unique to this motorcycle, echo car designs with dark titanium satin paint and exposed machined surfaces. The two-tone front grille reflected in the side air intakes and triangular rear extractors reminiscent of the car, which happens to be Bentley’s most powerful production vehicle to date.

Key components like the front mudguard, fairing, and tank top echo the car’s design, while carbon fiber is extensively used in various bodywork parts. The rider’s seat, crafted with precision in black Alcantara, mirrors the Batur’s interior with red fabric and the Bentley logo. The dual outlet exhaust complements the bike’s refined lines.

Only 500 units of the Ducati Diavel for Bentley will be made available when it goes on sale in the summer of 2024, priced at US$70,000. Not exclusive enough? Ducati is offering an additional 50 units of the Ducati Diavel for the Bentley Mulliner edition, with a US$90,000 price tag, and reserved for Bentley customers looking to add more personalization.