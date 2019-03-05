Ducati Speedway Motorcycle by UK-Based Wreckless

Not your typical twin-cylinder Ducati sports bike, Northamptonshire-based Wreckless’ H4MM4 Ducati Speedway motorcycle is everything you wouldn’t expect of the Italian bike. But then again, the UK bike builder isn’t in the business of producing ‘typical’ motorcycles.

“We don’t restore rare machines for the purist and classic collector, quite the opposite in fact,” states the company’s founder Rick Geall.

Built on what is likely a Jawa speedway frame with all the custom parts you’d expect, this machine starts with an early 1970s 450cc, single-cylinder Desmo Ducati; sporting the distinct, soft blue-grey colours and logos you’d see adorned by the Mercedes F1 team, paying homage to driver Louis Hamilton – Geall’s admired Formula One pilot.

A distinct SOHC-powered bike, to say the least, this speedway gets a handmade header pipe, massive valves, a new Amal TT carb, and a diminutive 900-gram Akrapovič slip-on muffler.

Riding on Stuha adjustable race forks paired to these sweet custom wheels by SM Pro, the imagined Ducati also finds new sprockets including 14T up front and 52T in the rear, along with mountain bike-inspired rear shocks by Marzocchi MOTO.

Ducati never did offer a proper speedway bike. But if they did, thanks to Wreckless, we now know how it would look. Or at least, how we’d want it to.

Check out Wreckless Motorcycles to learn more.