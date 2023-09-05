VW’s Iconic GTI Goes All-Electric: Closer Look at the ID. GTI Concept

In a bold step towards the future of affordable electric mobility, Volkswagen has taken the wraps off the all-new ID. GTI Concept at IAA in Munich. This EV hatch promises to combine the sporty performance that GTI enthusiasts know and love with the advantages of electric propulsion.

The ID. GTI Concept is more than just an electric vehicle; it’s a reinterpretation of the iconic 1976 original GTI. Embracing state-of-the-art technologies and a sharp, modern design, this concept car pays homage to its legendary predecessor while taking the GTI legacy into the future.

From Injection to Intelligence

VW ID. GTI Concept VW ID. GTI Concept

While the “I” in GTI originally stood for “Injection,” signifying the use of fuel injection, it has now evolved to represent “Intelligence.” In the world of sports cars, and in the eyes of VW, this electrified GTI 5-door stands as a testament to intelligent thinking, blending electric power with the performance-oriented spirit that GTI fans have cherished for generations.

The GTI concept fulfills the wishes of GTI fans who have eagerly anticipated an electric addition to the GTI family, according to Volkswagen. Though we’re not sure fans of the turbocharged, 315-horsepower Golf R actually feel that way. Built on the versatile ID. 2all platform, this vehicle is set to become a reality, offering a usable sports car tailored to the electric age.

Volkswagen’s ID. GTI Concept embodies a new era of electric mobility, offering a fusion of classic GTI DNA, intelligent technology, and performance. As the automotive industry continues to evolve towards sustainability and efficiency, this electric concept car shows that Volkswagen remains committed to providing affordable electric options that cater to the desires of sports car enthusiasts.

Stay tuned for more updates on this development as Volkswagen paves the way for the electric future of the GTI.