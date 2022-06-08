VW Golf R: 2022 Hot Hatch’s Specs Level-Up Power & Performance

Putting a smile on high-performance hatchback lovers’ faces since 2004, the Golf R enters its fifth iteration for 2022. The big difference? Volkswagen has managed to make the unassuming 5-door rocket’s 2022 specs even better with a new engine adding 27 extra horses, improving driving dynamics and handling, and revamping the interior with 10.25-inch Digital Cockpit Pro as standard. Only catch: it’s available in one fully-loaded trim — and that’s fine by us.

Here, we look at the next-generation 2022 VW Golf R’s performance and handling features, including the limited, 328-hp “20 Years” Edition unavailable here in North America (sorry, North America).

Power and Performance

The 2022 VW Golf R is powered by a 2.0L turbocharged next-generation direct-injection engine (EA888 evo4 TSI) that delivers up to 315-hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. This powertrain can either be linked with a standard 6-speed manual transmission, or VW’s innovative 7-speed DSG (direct shift gearbox) dual-clutch transmission that offers automatic convenience with manual-like performance. These torque levels are achieved at just 2,000-rpm when driving the DSG model, and just 1,900-rpm.

2022 Golf R. Photo: VW 2022 Golf R. Photo: VW

A longer and sportier build has been given to the 2022 model, and it’s packed with added features all designed to deliver a superior performance than its predecessor model, including the 2016 Golf R we reviewed here. Most highlighted by Volkswagen includes the rear-axle torque vectoring, which they say levels up its on-road performance capabilities (see more below). VW also makes mention of the 2022 Golf R’s all-new electronic architecture, which includes improved interior electronic gear.

Key performance specs:

0 to 100 km/h in 4.7 seconds

top speed of 155 mph or 250 km/h, as standard

Up to 270 km/h with optional R-Performance package

315-hp and 310 pound-feet of torque from new 4-cylinder turbocharged engine

new 4MOTION all-wheel drive with torque vectoring

18-inch high performance brakes

18-inch alloy wheels, premium sports seats, navigation system, and background lighting come standard

Drift mode and Special mode new for 2022

On the Road

What does all this power and promise translate into when you get the 2022 Golf R out onto the road? In short, the VW Golf R is a car that’s meant to be enjoyed on the road, and there are certainly features to help with that experience. VW seems most proud of the new vehicle dynamics that are brought by its torque-vectoring AWD and DCC active damping systems.

According to this full 2022 VW Golf R review at wheels.ca, the hot hatch has great points but is also flawed in some ways. Adding, “The EA888 motor is strong, eager, and loves to rev, the steering is nicely weighted, and the brakes are reassuringly strong.”

2022 Golf R. Photo: VW

The DCC works to continuously react to the condition of the road surface and the driving style of whoever is behind the wheel. As it does this, it manages both the rebound and compression of the VW R’s suspension system, which delivers a high level of cutting-edge vehicle dynamics. The DCC is accompanied by several new drive modes: Sprt, Race, Drive, Special, and Custom, the last of which allows the driver to set up their own profile.

Drift mode is perhaps the most unique, designed specifically for use on the track. Using the torque vectoring system, all rear torque is sent to the outside wheel which helps the Golf R perform maneuvers that were previously only seen in Japanese anime shows.

The rear-axle torque vectoring is also a key ingredient in helping the latest-generation 4Motion system maintain traction and handling when driving on the road. A new rear differential designed with two multi-plate clutches has allowed the 4Motion system not just to send torque from the front to the rear axles and back, but actually between the rear two wheels as well. This technology makes for an agile driving experience, something you might not typically expect from such a small car.

VW Golf R “20 Years” Edition

2022 Golf R “20 Years.” Photo: VW

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Golf R model, Volkswagen is planning to release a special-edition model, which will simply be called the VW Golf R “20 Years.” The special edition will be powered by a 328-hp engine and will be capable of launching from 0 to 100-km/h (0-62-mph) in just 4.6 seconds.

Unfortunately, for us North Americans, this special edition MK8 won’t be heading our way.

The model will get additional “20” badging in key locations to help its stand out, carbon fiber interior trim detailing, as well as special blue and black-blue exterior accents. It will also include a roof spoiler as standard — a first for the Golf R — and will ride on 19-inch alloy “Estoril” alloys.

2022 Volkswagen Golf R Photos: