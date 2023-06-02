VW Adds a 330-HP, 3-Row ID. Buzz For North Americans Only

Huntington Beach, California — VW has been talking about its all-electric microbus for years now, teasing us along the way. It’s been available in 2-row form throughout Europe since 2022, but now and for North America only, the retro-styled van gets beefed-up with a 3-row version, extending the 2-row bus wheelbase by a whopping 10 inches.

Sure, we get this new and improved microbus with zero tailpipe emissions. But our European friends get the proper VW camper vans, like this stellar Volkswagen Grand California built on the VW T6 California platform. But we digress.

Release Date: VW is telling us the 3-row ID. Buzz is planned for sale in the North American market starting in 2024. Pricing will be announced closer to availability.

AWD version gains more power and performance

Longer wheelbase and new 3rd-row aside, the beefed-up ID. Buzz also gains a bigger battery and more horsepower. Compared to the Euro-spec’s 201 horsepower and 82 kWh battery, the US and Canadian variant ramps it up to 282 horsepower and larger 91 kWh battery. These specs are for the front-wheel drive models.

2024 VW ID. Buzz 3-Row. Photo: James Lipman

Need more power and juice? Go for the available all-wheel drive version, serving up around 330 horsepower and dual motors, turning this whimsical-looking family hauler into bonafide performance van (can we call it that?). Top speed, however, is limited to 99 mph — still better than the 2-row’s 90 mph in Europe.

Motivated by a new rear-mounted APP550 motor, the VW bus will put down an impressive 406 lb.-ft. of torque, employing a multi-link rear suspension and struts at the front. The extra power comes courtesy of various tweaks and upgrades — from a rotor with stronger permanent magnets, to a combined oil and water cooling system.

All that’s left now is for us to actually drive this thing, and put the all-wheel drive ID. Buzz through its paces.

Interior fuses old-school charm with new-age tech

2024 VW ID. Buzz 3-Row. Photo: James Lipman 2024 VW ID. Buzz 3-Row. Photo: James Lipman

Inside, expect all the new tech and advanced driver safety features you’d find any new EV. Three interior colours are on tap, the retro-inspired wood-optic dash we first saw in the BUZZ concept is in the mix, and a removable centre console is both flexible and doubles as a bottle opener and ice scraper. Nice.

In terms of standard tech, this bus is loaded. Including a 110V outlet under the passenger seat, 8 USB-C ports scattered throughout the cabin, wireless charging (yes, standard), wireless App-Connect, 12-volt charging in the cargo area, and larger screens, of course — a 5.3-inch screen for the driver, and a 12.9-inch central infotainment display. A 9-speaker audio system comes standard; the 14-speaker Harman Kardon premium system is an upgrade.

2024 VW ID. Buzz 3-Row. Photo: James Lipman

There’s a bunch of other cool stuff inside to further differentiate this truly distinct family van, like ambient lighting in 30 different colours, various easter eggs in different places, a light strip running below the front windshield (dubbed ID. Light system), and all the old-school touches like the washed wood-look dash.

Here’s a look inside the 5-passenger ID. Buzz interior.

2024 VW ID. Buzz Dimensions & Photos (3-Row Model)

Compared to its Atlas SUV sibling, the stretched-out ID. Buzz sits 5 inches taller, yet nearly just as wide. According to Volkswagen, the original Bus was about as long as a 2019 Beetle and slightly narrower.

2024 VW ID. Buzz 3-Row. Photo: James Lipman Below, full dimension specs: Wheelbase : 127.5 inches

: 127.5 inches Length : 192.4 inches

: 192.4 inches Width : 77.9 inches

: 77.9 inches Height : 74.6 inches

: 74.6 inches Sunroof : 67.4 inches long, 40.8 inches wide

: 67.4 inches long, 40.8 inches wide Coefficient of drag: 0.29

2024 VW ID. Buzz 3-Row Photos: