VW’s Atlas SUVs Gain Major 2024 Refresh & New 2.0L Turbo

Chicago, IL — It’s already been about 6 years since VW introduced its long-awaited 7-passenger 2018 Atlas SUV, followed by the more stout and sleek Atlas Cross Sport in 2020. Well, it’s about that time — the pair gain some big updates for 2024. From more premium touches in the cabin including ventilated front seats and a standard 12-inch display, to exterior styling enhancements and a new, more efficient 2.0L turbo while dropping the VR6 mil.

Here’s a look at what’s new, where both the 2024 Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport made their global debuts at the 2023 Chicago Auto Show.

The outgoing Atlas lineup served up two engine options: either a turbocharged 2.0L four-cylinder good for a claimed 235 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque, or a naturally aspirated 3.5L V6 rated at 276 horsepower and 266 lb-ft of torque.

2024 VW Atlas 2024 VW Atlas Cross Sport

But for 2024, VW ditches the V6, in lieu of an improved, and more fuel-efficient 2.0L — a single engine offering. The updated four-cylinder turbocharged, direct-injection TSI engine makes 269 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque, and pairs to an eight-speed automatic transmission. All-wheel drive is available for both models and towing capacity remains unchanged at 5,000 pounds.

2024 Atlas Interior improves with more standards, better tech, and added upscale details

Inside both VW SUVs, the German ramped up the premium touches for 2024 with a leatherette-trimmed soft-touch dash and centre console — the range-topping models gain quilted leather seats with a diamond pattern. The cockpit now takes on a more upscale vibe courtesy of a more streamlined front-row door trim and décor leading to the dash panel. You’ve got 30 colour choices for the optional cabin ambient lighting, coupled with the backlit dash décor.

Now, the lower level 2024 Atlas trims offer optional heated rear seats and leather seating surfaces, while the entire lineup gets a nifty heated steering wheel with shift paddles, ventilated front seats, and a height-adjustable passenger seat all as standard.

2024 VW Atlas Cross Sport interior 2024 VW Atlas interior

Of course, cabin tech and connectivity get a boost as well. Driver front-and-centre sits a 10.25-inch fully configurable Volkswagen Digital Cockpit Pro setup, with a new 12-inch infotainment display with a floating look works with standard wireless App-Connect, wireless charging, and up to eight USB ports (six USB-C ports come standard).

VW is also throwing in its IQ.DRIVE driver assistance technology for free also — meaning, no need to upgrade to the hands-on semi-automatic capabilities.

Great styling differences between the refreshed Atlas vs Atlas Cross Sport

Having two SUVs with similar names may cause some confusion, despite the Atlas Cross Sport being a bit shorter, with a more sportback look. But to remedy this, a new front end design for both models greater differentiates the two.

Borrowed from its smaller VW Taos sibling, the Cross Sport gains gloss-black grille details and a glossblack “X” design element stretching across the lower fascia, paired to a more aggressive rear diffuser at the back.

Both models get reworked front treatment, including a front fascia with integrated air intakes, and a wide chrome four-bar grille alongside LED headlights with Adaptive Front-lighting System (AFS) which now comes standard. At the rear, both now sport a larger spoiler for a more streamlined new look.

The Atlas R-Line steps it up with a more sporty, darker look including new 21-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, signature R-line badging, and a stealthier gloss-black grille.

Pricing hasn’t been release at time of writing.