VW Adds Rugged 2024 Atlas Peak Edition for the Adventurers

Back in 2019, Volkswagen teased us with the trail-capable Atlas Basecamp Concept — a burlier version of its largest SUV flossing a 1.5-inch raised suspension with H&R Springs, custom wheels wrapped in all-terrain tires, and even a sweet little HIVE EX compact expedition trailer for good measure.

Concepts are great, but when you can’t actually buy the thing, what’s the point? Fortunately, the German came through with a production version for 2024 — and not just an Atlas “off-road package” but a proper model standing its own ground.

Off-Road VW Atlas Upgrades & Blacked-Out Looks

2024 Volkswagen Atlas Peak Edition. Photo: VW 2024 Volkswagen Atlas Peak Edition. Photo: VW

The 2024 Atlas Peak Edition made its debut at the 2023 New York Auto Show, and will join the refreshed 2024 Atlas lineup with enough overloading goods to put a smile on your face. Of course, that means more cladding, including rugged front fascia and underbody cladding in silver, coupled with beefy side sills. Plus, a large gloss-black Peak Edition badge on the SUV’s side.

There’s a good dose of blacked-out elements as well — from the mirror caps and window surround, to the wheelarches and roof rails all in black. This contrasts with the two available colours — Avocado Green and Pure Grey — along with the two chrome strips against a blacked-out grille.

2024 Volkswagen Atlas Peak Edition. Photo: VW 2024 Volkswagen Atlas Peak Edition. Photo: VW

Few other notable design differences on the Peak Edition includes a black tailgate strip at the rear, next to black and silver diffuser with chrome exhaust bezels. Borrowed from its sleeker Atlas Cross Sport sibling is a gloss-black “X” design element spanning the Atlas Peak Edition’s lower fascia.

The cabin is mostly cosmetic stuff to help set this off-road Atlas apart from the lineup. Including light grey accents and orange contrast stitching on the black leather interior, some metallic touches on the dash and door inserts, and few other Peak Edition exclusive features.

Expect a 269-hp turbocharged 4-cylinder engine

2024 Volkswagen Atlas Peak Edition. Photo: VW

Whereas the Atlas Basecamp Concept was powered by the same 3.6L VR6 engine found in the 2018 Atlas SEL matted to the 8-speed transmission, good for 276-hp equipped with the Volkswagen 4Motion all-wheel drive, the 2024 Atlas Peak Edition will get the new standard 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder mill with 269-hp found across the entire Atlas lineup. This new engine replaces the outgoing 2.0 TSI. We’re partial to the VR6, but that’s just us.

To properly hit the trails, this Atlas rides on 18-inch black alloy wheels wrapped in 255/60 all-terrain tires.

Expect the 2024 Atlas Peak Edition to go on sale sometime summer 2023, same time as the entire refreshed 2024 Atlas lineup. Here some other 2024 new SUVs worth considering.